River Valley School District is reducing the athletics stadium budget in response to changing economic factors and student needs. Since initiating the project in November 2021, enrollment has increased by 3%, and the demand for workforce development programs has grown. These shifts, along with rising construction costs and economic conditions, have compelled the district to reevaluate the original plans for the athletic complex.
“Though the district is financially capable of completing the athletic complex as initially planned, the reality is that adjusting the project’s scope will better serve our students and community. We are monitoring the economic climate, have heard our community’s concerns, and recognize that this is the right course of action for our students and our taxpayers,” said Rick Harper, president of the school board of directors.
The savings will be primarily due to a modified fieldhouse design. The revised building plan will accommodate locker rooms for the home and visiting teams. This modification alone will lead to a considerable decrease in project size and budget. Plans to construct the field, bleachers, track, and concession stand will remain unchanged and provide a safe and secure place to hold games and other events.
Revising the project allows River Valley to reinvest funds into the classroom. The education of students is of the highest importance, and this plan will enable resources to go directly to educational programming. The district is studying much-needed updates to the Blairsville Elementary School to accommodate the growing student population and the addition of a welding lab at the STEAM Academy.
The success of the STEAM Academy has given students more opportunities to follow the career paths of their choice. The addition of the welding program will prepare students for work they are passionate about while fulfilling the local economy’s need for skilled employees. According to the American Welding Society, the national welder shortage will grow to 400,000 workers by 2024. Adding a welding lab addresses the need for more space in area welding programs.
Investing in students is critical to providing them with the skills and experiences necessary for success in the 21st-century workplace. “The school board of directors acknowledges that constituents would rather see funds invested into educational programs. Now is the time to be nimble and adapt to today’s economy and student needs. The district anticipates savings ranging from $3 million to $5 million,” according to Harper.
River Valley School District is the second largest school district in Indiana County, Pennsylvania, serving 1,500 students in seven municipalities. The 36-acre Blairsville campus in Burrell Township houses Blairsville Elementary School (K-5), River Valley Middle School (6-8), and River Valley High School (9-12). The Saltsburg campus, located in Conemaugh Township, is home to Saltsburg Elementary School (K-5) and the River Valley Academies at Saltsburg, which houses the River Valley Early Childhood Learning Academy, the River Valley Cyber Academy, and the River Valley STEAM Academy. The River Valley School District is committed to being a high-performance organization focused on outstanding student performance, achievement, and preparation for a lifetime of success. River Valley School District was recently named one of the “Top 55 Performing School Districts in Pennsylvania” by Standard & Poor’s. Visit rivervalleysd.org.
