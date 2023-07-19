The River Valley School District was recognized at the White House for advancing career-driven education and workforce development. The U.S. Department of Education invited River Valley School District to join the Rural Community of Practice as an exemplary school district that reimagines how our nation’s high schools prepare students to thrive in their future careers. River Valley School District is one of only 11 school districts asked to participate in this nationwide initiative that connects leaders in education, government and commerce to redesign education and workforce systems.
The Rural Community of Practice will create multiple pathways to success and provide a setting for influential leaders to collaborate on the four keys to Unlocking Career Success: Dual Enrollment, Work-based Learning, Workforce Credentials, and Career Advising and Navigation. The Rural Community of Practice convened at the White House to recognize school districts advancing competency-based education and career experiences in emerging, innovative industries such as biotechnology, cybersecurity and advanced manufacturing.
River Valley School District Superintendent Philip Martell presented to the Rural Community of Practice on July 10 at their Unlocking Career Success Rural Community of Practice Kickoff. Martell discussed his advanced robust, cohesive career-connected education and pathways plan on Where Future-Driven Education & Workforce Development Begins, K-12, in the River Valley School District.
“The district’s implementation of the World of Work framework integrates early career exploration beginning in kindergarten, and helps all students understand their strengths, interests, and values,” said Martell. “This initiative, paired with the opening of the River Valley STEAM Academy, is bridging the gap between industry and workforce education that is critical to student success in today’s economy. It’s an honor to earn this distinction and join the Rural Community of Practice, where we can advance students for their future careers and implement career-related learning in school.”
“River Valley School District is making great strides in developing K-12 career pathway opportunities and creating programs that prepare students to thrive in their futures. Earning national recognitions for the second time this school year is an honor, and we look forward to continuing to open doors to new opportunities and partnerships for our students,” said Rick Harper, president of the River Valley School Board of Directors.
River Valley School District is a nationally recognized, future-driven school system dedicated to innovation and career-related learning. Named a “Lighthouse” School System by AASA, River Valley School District embeds early career exploration and workforce development into the school culture by implementing the World of Work framework to develop career pathways based on students’ strengths, interests, and values. Serving 1,500 students in seven municipalities in Pennsylvania’s Indiana and Westmoreland counties, the district’s two campuses include the Early Childhood Learning Academy, River Valley Cyber Academy, Saltsburg Elementary School, Blairsville Elementary School, River Valley Middle School, River Valley High School, and the River Valley STEAM Academy, a new workforce development hub for high school students that provides career-driven learning opportunities in high-demand occupation fields.
Unlocking Career Success is an interagency initiative that reimagines how our nation’s high schools prepare all students to thrive in their future careers by blurring the lines between K-12 schools, college, and careers. It provides students with accelerated and innovative opportunities to earn college credits and gain real-world career experiences. This joint effort across the U.S. Departments of Education, Labor, and Commerce will support public and private sector leaders, government agencies, and other community-based organizations to help students earn postsecondary degrees and industry credentials that our employers need and our economy demands.
