The River Valley School District was recognized at the White House for advancing career-driven education and workforce development. The U.S. Department of Education invited River Valley School District to join the Rural Community of Practice as an exemplary school district that reimagines how our nation’s high schools prepare students to thrive in their future careers. River Valley School District is one of only 11 school districts asked to participate in this nationwide initiative that connects leaders in education, government and commerce to redesign education and workforce systems.

The Rural Community of Practice will create multiple pathways to success and provide a setting for influential leaders to collaborate on the four keys to Unlocking Career Success: Dual Enrollment, Work-based Learning, Workforce Credentials, and Career Advising and Navigation. The Rural Community of Practice convened at the White House to recognize school districts advancing competency-based education and career experiences in emerging, innovative industries such as biotechnology, cybersecurity and advanced manufacturing.

