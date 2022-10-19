SALTSBURG – River Valley School District is the first public school district in the U.S. to join CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech to develop talent and provide training for high-demand occupations in the tech industry.

As a member of the CompTIA Academic Partner Program, River Valley School District’s STEAM Academy provides instruction, certification and apprenticeship opportunities through its cybersecurity program.

