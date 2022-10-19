SALTSBURG – River Valley School District is the first public school district in the U.S. to join CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech to develop talent and provide training for high-demand occupations in the tech industry.
As a member of the CompTIA Academic Partner Program, River Valley School District’s STEAM Academy provides instruction, certification and apprenticeship opportunities through its cybersecurity program.
According to data from Cyberstates, jobs in the cybersecurity field are projected to grow 253% in the next decade. Beginning in the fall of 2023, the River Valley School District apprenticeships will provide career development to students, allowing them to build a foundation for multiple career pathways in the tech industry. Students will gain experience in high-demand career pathways, including tech support specialist, networking support specialist, cybersecurity support technician, tech project coordinator and data analyst.
CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech enhances competency-driven career development and creates opportunities for students to transition from education to employment, addressing workforce shortages in the tech industry. The apprenticeship program’s instruction and training are based on the National Guideline Standards (NGS) established by CompTIA and approved by the U.S. Department of Labor to ensure apprentices are fully qualified for a position when they graduate from the program.
“Cybersecurity is critical in today’s economy, with data breaches costing organizations millions of dollars every day. Apprenticeships close the skills gap and prepare students for employment in the digital economy, developing diverse tech talent that will help organizations minimize vulnerabilities in cybersecurity,” said Philip Martell, River Valley School District superintendent.
The River Valley STEAM Academy is open to students throughout the western Pennsylvania region. STEAM Academy students can attain CompTIA’s world-class certifications and gain hands-on training, making them more marketable to employers.
In addition to career-driven education for high school students, the STEAM Academy, through its partnership with CompTIA, will launch its first adult education program in cybersecurity, providing reskill and upskill opportunities for adult learners. Students in the apprenticeship program earn while they learn, gaining hands-on training that complements classroom instruction and develops fundamental skills to prepare them for employment in a global economy.
This partnership furthers River Valley School District’s mission to provide education that prepares students for an ever-changing global economy by providing rich academic experiences and practical training so students can thrive in work and life in the 21st century.
American Institutes for Research (AIR) is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization that conducts behavioral and social science research and delivers technical assistance both domestically and internationally in the areas of education, health and workforce. AIR’s work is driven by its mission to generate and use rigorous evidence that contributes to a better, more equitable world. With headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, AIR has offices across the U.S. and abroad. Visit https://www.air.org.
The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5.2 trillion global information technology ecosystem, and the estimated 75 million tech professionals who design, implement, manage and safeguard the technology that powers the world’s economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy and market research, CompTIA is the hub for advancing the tech industry and its workforce. Visit www.comptia.org.
River Valley School District is the second largest school district in Indiana County, serving 1,500 students in seven municipalities. The 36-acre Blairsville campus in Burrell Township houses Blairsville Elementary School (K-5), River Valley Middle School (6-8) and River Valley High School (9-12). The Saltsburg campus, located in Conemaugh Township, is home to Saltsburg Elementary School (K-5) and the River Valley Academies at Saltsburg, which houses the River Valley Early Childhood Learning Academy, the River Valley Cyber Academy and the River Valley STEAM Academy. The River Valley School District is committed to being a high-performance organization focused on outstanding student performance, achievement and preparation for a lifetime of success. River Valley School District was recently named one of the “Top 55 Performing School Districts in Pennsylvania” by Standard & Poor’s. Visit rivervalleysd.org.
