The River Valley School District Board of Directors voted to approve the 2023-24 preliminary budget. The budget is less than the previous year while still providing new programs and opportunities for students in grades K-12. In this preliminary budget, there will not be a tax increase for the community.
“Adoption of the budget is an essential function of the school board that directly influences the educational environment. The budget reflects a balance of policy choices critical to the direction of the school district. The 2023-24 preliminary budget makes it evident that the district will not have to raise taxes, even as we add programs and improve facilities for students,” said Rick Harper, president of the River Valley School Board of Directors.
The budget addresses a 14% increase in the cost of health care, as well as increases in fuel and utility costs and general goods and services impacted by inflation and the current economic climate. Also of note is the phasing out of pandemic-related ESSER funds, which will not significantly impact the district due to using funds for one-time costs and programming to address educational needs during the pandemic.
River Valley is among the 18% of school districts in Pennsylvania that serve students in two counties. This unique situation requires RVSD to follow guidelines set forth by the State Tax Equalization Board (STEB) to address the lack of assessment uniformity statewide. STEB establishes a standard ratio of assessed value to market value each year.
The creation of the River Valley Cyber Academy has saved the school district a substantial amount of money by establishing online learning opportunities for River Valley students. The RV Cyber Academy allows students to remain within the school district rather than attend an outside cyber charter school.
“The budget maintains a healthy financial status so that we can continue to hire quality teachers and offer new courses and career pathways for students in the RV STEAM Academy,” said Tim Canzano, chair of the curriculum & technology committee, River Valley School Board of Directors.
“This is an exciting time for River Valley School District, and the 2023-24 budget allows the district to create new opportunities for our students in academics, athletics, and activities,” said Connie Constantino, chair of the student activities & athletics committee, River Valley School Board of Directors.
