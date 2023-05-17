The River Valley School District Board of Directors voted to approve the 2023-24 preliminary budget. The budget is less than the previous year while still providing new programs and opportunities for students in grades K-12. In this preliminary budget, there will not be a tax increase for the community.

“Adoption of the budget is an essential function of the school board that directly influences the educational environment. The budget reflects a balance of policy choices critical to the direction of the school district. The 2023-24 preliminary budget makes it evident that the district will not have to raise taxes, even as we add programs and improve facilities for students,” said Rick Harper, president of the River Valley School Board of Directors.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.