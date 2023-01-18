HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Jennifer Berrier on Wednesday announced Schools-to-Work Program (STWP) grant awards totaling more than $2.5 million, created to develop and expand career pathways for high school students while also helping to eliminate barriers to employment.
With this grant funding, 11 registered apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs will enhance partnerships between schools, employers, organizations and training centers across the commonwealth to prepare students for employment within targeted industries.
River Valley School District of Armstrong, Indiana and Westmoreland counties is to receive $250,000.
The RVSD will enhance the electrical occupations/lineman classroom and laboratory environments. This workforce development program is specifically intended to prepare graduates for careers as residential, commercial and industrial electricians as well as linemen.
“Choosing a career path is one of the most difficult challenges high school students face, and it’s often complicated for many by a lack of resources connecting them to proper training,” Berrier said. “Schools-to-Work grants expand high school students’ access to family-sustaining careers and eliminate the barriers often associated with obtaining these jobs. On behalf of L&I, I applaud the local leaders and community partners committed to not only developing and maintaining a well-educated and highly-trained workforce, but also investing in young workers and their financial future.”
In this third round of STWP grant funding, workforce development programs and training centers received up to $250,000 to create career and post-secondary education opportunities for recent graduates through pre-apprenticeship programs. Specifically, these organizations will offer classroom training, workplace visits, internships, mentorships, job shadowing and externships for participating students.
The 2023 Schools-to-Work programs will operate from June 1, 2023, through May 30, 2025.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.