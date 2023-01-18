HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Jennifer Berrier on Wednesday announced Schools-to-Work Program (STWP) grant awards totaling more than $2.5 million, created to develop and expand career pathways for high school students while also helping to eliminate barriers to employment.

With this grant funding, 11 registered apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs will enhance partnerships between schools, employers, organizations and training centers across the commonwealth to prepare students for employment within targeted industries.

