River City Brass returns for concert supporting Greater Latrobe music department

The brass is back! River City Brass returns for its second appearance at Greater Latrobe Senior High School on Friday, Dec. 16, at 7 p.m. in the Greater Latrobe Senior High auditorium. This concert is being sponsored by the Greater Latrobe Partners in Education Foundation, and proceeds will support the music department of the Greater Latrobe School District. The RCB will be performing alongside students in the music program at the senior high school. The RCB last appeared here in 2019 and the funds raised were able to support new musical instruments and help with the purchase of new band shells for the auditorium.
Every performance features superb soloists and some lighthearted fun. The band’s extensive repertoire includes American tunes, Big Band swing, jazz, music from Broadway and Hollywood, classical and contemporary masterworks, traditional brass marches, original compositions, and more. The first American professional brass band to be organized in over 25 years, River City Brass made its debut in 1981. Since its founding, the band has gained admiration from audiences at home and on the road that led the group to become the most active full-time professional band in America. The group presents an annual concert series in Pittsburgh and surrounding southwestern Pennsylvania communities and performs for various events and organizations across the country.
