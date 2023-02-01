A three-year, $322,500 grant from Richard King Mellon Foundation is making non-traditional preschool opportunities available to families in underserved, rural areas of Westmoreland County. The Learning Lamp and a now expanded kindergarten-readiness initiative is preparing children in the Ligonier Valley, Derry Area and Greater Latrobe school districts who might otherwise start kindergarten without any formal pre-K.

More than half of eligible children in Westmoreland County do not have access to high-quality, publicly funded pre-kindergarten, according to the most recent study by Pre-K for PA.

