The Derry Area School District Board of Education held a brief meeting Thursday approving resignations, contracts and a school trip.
The board approved three retirements from custodian and cafeteria staff, along with the resignations of two personal care assistants.
After the votes, Superintendent Greg Ferencak thanked custodian Linda Weimer for her work over the years.
“Thank you for your years of dedication and keeping us clean and looking good,” Ferencak said.
Weimer was also thanked by board chairman Dave Krinock for her regular attendance of the board meetings.
“I’d also like to thank you for coming to the meetings all the time,” Krinock said. “You’re always involved … you will be missed.”
Weimer told the board she enjoyed attending the meetings and seeing everything going on throughout the district.
The school district hired three new employees although none of them will fill the new vacancies.
Derek Molnar was unanimously approved as the middle school guidance counselor. Molnar’s contract will be effective upon release from his current employer and receipt of all clearances by the district.
David Vinopal will serve as the computer science chairperson for the 2022-23 school year. His salary will be set by the current collective bargaining agreement.
Renee Ramage was hired as an elementary life skills aide. Her position is contingent on receiving required clearances.
The board of education unanimously approved a four-year teacher aide and licensed practical nurse wage and benefit agreement. Board secretary Scott Chappell said the agreement is similar to the recently passed teachers contract. Aides and nurses will receive an average 3% raise over the four years and health coverage co-premiums are set at 10.5% over the same time period.
A $7,150 contract for tree trimming services was awarded to Bob’s Tree Service in Latrobe. The contract is part of a capital project to address approximately 47 trees throughout the district, Chappell said.
Eight board members were appointed to the board’s new public relations committee. Dean Reed, Nathan Doherty, Kevin Liberoni and Krinock will all serve on the committee chaired by Assistant Superintendent Casey Long. Ferencak said he hopes the committee can meet as early as next month.
The DASD marching band was unanimously approved to attend the Pennsylvania State Championships Saturday in Altoona.
“If you had a chance to listen to them, they are really good this year,” Ferencak said. “The best of luck to our marching band.”
Before adjourning for the night, the board took time to recognize the middle school football team which ended its season 8-1.
Doherty, whose son, Max, plays on the team, took a moment to thank everyone for their support over the season.
“If anyone was at the game (Wednesday) or watched it, it was amazing,” Doherty said. “I mean, for a middle school football game to have that kind of a crowd.
“It was big. It was just an excellent send-off for these boys.”
In other business, the board approved the following:
- Adopted the adjudication in student discipline incident No. 250, dated Oct. 11;
- Renewed the educational service agreement with Greater Latrobe School District for autistic support services for the 2022-23 school year;
- Renewed the statement of work agreement with ARIN Intermediate Unit No. 28 to provide vision services for the 2022-23 school year, and
- An affiliation with the Bender Leadership Academy for the 2022-23 school year at no cost to the district.
The DASD Board of Education will hold its next meeting 6:30 p.m. Nov. 3 in the high school audion.
