Pennsylvania Farm Show Scholarship Foundation award ceremony

On Jan. 10, state Rep. Jill Cooper (R-Westmoreland) and U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson (R-15) joined Salem Township resident and Pennsylvania State University student Alli Jobe and her parents, Colleen and Lance Jobe, at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Scholarship Foundation’s award ceremony at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

HARRISBURG – State Rep. Jill Cooper (R-Westmoreland) celebrated the accomplishments of Salem Township’s Alli Jobe, who received a scholarship from the Pennsylvania Farm Show Scholarship Foundation during an award ceremony Tuesday at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg.

“Since she was 4 years old, Alli has been part of Pennsylvania 4-H when she began showing animals,” Cooper said. “Agriculture is in her blood as much as it is in the fabric of Westmoreland County.”

