HARRISBURG – State Rep. Jill Cooper (R-Westmoreland) celebrated the accomplishments of Salem Township’s Alli Jobe, who received a scholarship from the Pennsylvania Farm Show Scholarship Foundation during an award ceremony Tuesday at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg.
“Since she was 4 years old, Alli has been part of Pennsylvania 4-H when she began showing animals,” Cooper said. “Agriculture is in her blood as much as it is in the fabric of Westmoreland County.”
A graduate of Greensburg Salem High School, Jobe grew up on her parents’ (Lance and Colleen Jobe) small cattle farm, that eventually included hogs, sheep and goats. She currently attends Pennsylvania State University and holds a 3.9 GPA with a major in animal science and a minor in agriculture business. She is also part of the university’s Collegiate Cattlewomen and Walk and Bridle clubs. She is also a board member of the PA Cattlemen’s Association, where she serves as a liaison to link agriculture to education.
Throughout her college career, Jobe has interned with Purina Animal Nutrition, working with farmers on nutrition standards, as well as the Pennsylvania Beef Council, which advocates for nearly 18,000 beef, dairy and veal producers in the commonwealth. Her future plans include continued work to strengthen connections between the agriculture industry and consumers.
The foundation provided Jobe with a $4,000 scholarship. Created in 1993, the foundation raises funds from farm show animal sales, corporate memberships, individual contributions, proceeds from farm show printed materials, an annual benefit dinner and auction, and a clay shoot.
“Alli and her family represent Pennsylvania’s proud tradition in agriculture, which will benefit greatly by her relentless investment and love for farming,” Cooper said. “She has a bright future ahead of her and I can think of no one more deserving of this great award.”
The 55th Legislative District includes the cities of Arnold, Lower Burrell (part) and New Kensington; the townships of Bell, Derry (part), Loyalhanna, Salem, Upper Burrell and Washington; the boroughs of Avonmore, Delmont, Export, New Alexandria and Oklahoma, and the municipality of Murrysville.
