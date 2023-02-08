Registration now open for SVC’s 2023 Challenge Program

Registration is now open for St. Vincent College’s 2023 Challenge Program. All program counselors, like the students shown here, are undergraduate majors in the college’s Department of Education training to become teachers. Counselors and instructors undergo thorough training to ensure the enjoyment and safety of the children.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Registration for the 2023 edition of St. Vincent College’s Challenge Program, a STEM-based academic summer program for students from PreK to grade 12, is open. The program, run through the college’s Education Department, part of the School of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, is again able to offer all program options this summer.

The Challenge Program is currently offering an early registration incentive. Those who enter the code WINTER BLITZ at checkout will receive a discount off of the normal cost of registration. This discount is available now through Feb. 28.

