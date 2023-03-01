The Pennsylvania State Grange has announced that members in good standing have the opportunity to receive educational assistance through several Pennsylvania Grange Foundation scholarship and loan programs this spring.

With educational costs and inflation rising, the Pennsylvania State Grange recognizes the importance of supporting grangers pursuing secondary education opportunities. Through this financial assistance, the Grange hopes to promote studies in agriculture and related fields, which will further support rural communities and bolster local Granges.

