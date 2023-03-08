PA teachers, students invited to participate in Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful’s Litter Free School Zone Program

Emily Rinker (holding sign) and volunteers during their Litter Free School Zone program cleanup.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Schools in Pennsylvania can keep their school grounds litter free with Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful’s Litter Free School Zone Program. The program encourages hands-on activities to teach environmental stewardship and responsibility and can be combined with a lesson on how litter affects animals, people, water quality and economics.

Emily Rinker (holding sign) and volunteers during their Litter Free School Zone program cleanup. A student at York Adams Academy in North York, Pennsylvania, is using the program as her senior project. Rinker coordinated her peers to clean up a stream that runs into the river by the York Rail Trail. Part of Emily’s project plan is to pass the baton onto the next student who will run the program and cleanup next year, ensuring long-term stewardship of the school grounds and surrounding area.

