Since the 2011-12 school year, the tuition cost per student paid to charter schools has grown anywhere from 25% to 46% for area school districts. During the same time period, tuition costs for students with special needs have increased 54% to almost 98% at those school districts.

The rising cost of Pennsylvania charter schools are straining local school districts’ budgets, school officials said during a press conference.

Five school administrators from southwestern Pennsylvania spoke about the struggles their districts are having and called for changes to the charter school law and allocation. The press conference was hosted by the Pennsylvania School Boards Association.

