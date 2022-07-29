The rising cost of Pennsylvania charter schools are straining local school districts’ budgets, school officials said during a press conference.
Five school administrators from southwestern Pennsylvania spoke about the struggles their districts are having and called for changes to the charter school law and allocation. The press conference was hosted by the Pennsylvania School Boards Association.
Among the school officials was Tim Kantor, superintendent of Ligonier Valley School District. Since the 2011-12 school year, the district has paid $17,961,968 to charter schools and seen the cost of tuition to those schools per student increase 25% ($11,972.50 per child). For students with special needs, the cost paid to charter schools at LVSD has risen 77% ($29,310.47 per child), according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE).
The increased tuition isn’t held to just LVSD though. Both Greater Latrobe and Derry Area school districts have seen similar increases.
At GLSD, the tuition cost per student increased from $7,511.12 during the 2011-12 school year to $11,031.92 – a 46.8% increase. Special education students cost the district $20,374.55 this past year compared to $13,207.27 a decade ago.
DASD saw a 97.8% increase for special education students attending charter schools – going from $14,375.29 to $28,447.66 in 10 years. Student tuition also increased 40% to $13,011.78 in 2021-22.
With no significant increased funding for public school districts in years, the cost is passed onto the taxpayer, Kantor said. In the past 10 years, LVSD has increased taxes by 16.9 mills – around $24.7 million. For LVSD, 72% of that increased revenue has gone to charter schools.
At Ligonier Valley, charter schools are the fourth largest expense and the district has no way of controlling it. The three higher expenses include salaries, transportation and debt service, Kantor said.
Kantor and other administrators stressed that charter schools are not free, they are paid for with taxpayers’ dollars yet not held to the same standards as local school districts.
For local school districts, roughly 8% of a district’s budget can be held unassigned for the district to use as it sees fit. For area school districts with budgets hovering around $30 million, the maximum any one district can hold onto is around $2.4 million.
But, charter schools are not held to this standard, said Christopher Juzwick, assistant director of finance at South Fayette Township School District.
“They don’t have to live up to the same regulations we necessarily have to as public schools,” Juzwick said.
As far as student and school performance goes, every Pennsylvania cyber charter school has been classified by the PDE as needing support and improvement. Nearly half of all charter schools in the state were identified as “low-achieving” – failing to meet state standards in testing and graduation rates.
Performance ratings for every school district and charter school can be viewed and compared by visiting futurereadypa.org.
Both former state Auditor General Eugene DePasquale and Robert Gleason, former chair of the Pennsylvania Republican Party, have recently called for reforms to the charter school law and the tuition local school districts are paying.
“With Pennsylvania taxpayers on the hook to pay more than $2.6 billion in charter school tuition this year, there is an irrefutable connection between charter tuition overpayments and increased local property taxes,” DePasquale and Gleason wrote in a July 21 op-ed. “In fact, the 2022 State of Education Report from the Pennsylvania School Boards Association found that 78% of districts surveyed identified charter school tuition payments as one of their top budget pressures.”
On top of the increased tuition cost, Kantor said local school districts have received substantially less funding in federal COVID-19 funding. This past school year, the LVSD received $2,386.04 per student in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds. Those ESSER funds are not allowed to be used for increased charter school tuition, according to federal rule.
Compared to cyber schools, like PA Cyber School which received $9,576.75 per student in ESSER funds, local school districts are trying to compete with schools that don’t have buildings which need maintenance or busing for students. That $7,000 difference could have gone a long way at LVSD and other local school districts.
“I don’t want to say that cyber schools might not have needed additional funding from the government, but they weren’t tasked with changing the way we educate children or reinvent what education looks like in the district,” Kantor said. “Cyber schools were already set up for virtual learning, our school district was not.
“That math just doesn’t make sense to me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.