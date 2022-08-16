YOUNGWOOD – Westmoreland County Community College is launching a new surgical technology program this fall at its Westmoreland-New Kensington Center located at 1150 Fifth Ave., New Kensington.

Surgical technicians perform a variety of activities that assist doctors during surgery, including sterilizing and setting up equipment, positioning patients for procedures, handing instruments to doctors during surgery, and preparing operating rooms for patients.

