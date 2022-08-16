YOUNGWOOD – Westmoreland County Community College is launching a new surgical technology program this fall at its Westmoreland-New Kensington Center located at 1150 Fifth Ave., New Kensington.
Surgical technicians perform a variety of activities that assist doctors during surgery, including sterilizing and setting up equipment, positioning patients for procedures, handing instruments to doctors during surgery, and preparing operating rooms for patients.
UPMC helped establish Westmoreland’s program by donating equipment and supplies and providing externship and job placement opportunities.
“It is a pleasure to partner with Westmoreland to create new educational pathways and career development opportunities by lending support for the first surgical technology program in the county,” said Craig Knox, director of administration for UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside. “Surgical technologists are a critical member of a surgical team and surgery cannot happen without them. Graduates of this program will not only find a rewarding career path in one of the most in-demand job fields in health care, but be able to touch the lives of patients and families in their communities every day in life-saving medicine.”
“We work hard to support the workforce in this region and deliver skilled workers in areas of high demand. We are grateful for UPMC’s support of this program which will greatly help our graduates secure family sustaining careers,” said Dr. Tuesday Stanley, president, Westmoreland County Community College. “Our students continue to be exceptional employees.”
“Westmoreland is pleased to work with our health care partners to address the critical need for surgical technicians and central sterile processing in our community,” said Dr. Kristy Bishop, vice president for academic affairs.
In the 10-county region surrounding Westmoreland County, there is an annual average of 72 job openings in this field and salaries range from $18.22 to $29.20 per hour based on level of education, experience, job locations and other factors.
The surgical technician program will begin this fall at the college’s New Kensington center. In order to apply for the program, all applicants must complete an application to Westmoreland County Community College.
