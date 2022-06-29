During the winter, Ligonier Valley School Board Director and Athletics Committee Chairperson Irma Hutchinson shared an article with district athletic director Joe Skura regarding the participation in athletics dropping since the COVID-19 pandemic nationwide.
It was Hutchinson’s belief that this has not been the case at Ligonier Valley, thanks to the efforts of the board, administration, coaches, parents and athletes to follow CDC guidelines. With the dedication and persistence of all involved, including pandemic coordinator Ed Moran and the school nurses, athletes continued to play.
Skura was able to look at the numbers, and found that a little more than 40% of the learners in grades 7-12 participated in one or more PIAA sports this school year, noting that if you add the learners who participate in music, marching band, and/or academic clubs, that number goes above 50% of the total student body.
“It was very important to our administrators and board to continue allowing opportunities for the learners,” Skura said. “I really appreciate the efforts they made to keep things going at Ligonier Valley. While there were times it was necessary to pause or close things down for a while, Mr. Moran, the school nurses, administrators, parents, coaches and athletes were truly phenomenal regarding all of that, and keeping things going.”
Recognizing the number of hours the school nurses put in to keep up with contact tracing and notifications to appropriate people, Skura said they were simply awesome.
“I was on the phone with the nurses and Mr. Moran on Thanksgiving day,” he said. “They were so diligent in following guidelines and ensuring learner safety, but also in making sure kids got back to school and extracurriculars as soon as it was safe to do so.”
“Our learners are participating and our numbers don’t seem to have dropped,” Hutchinson noted at the school board meeting in May. “This is a testament to all involved in providing the opportunities and keeping things going in the district. I know many appreciate that.”
Rising senior swim team member Mary Jablonski noted the masks weren’t too bad.
“If it means we still get a season, we are wearing them,” she said. “No matter where you stood on the mask debate, we wanted to continue swimming – so we wore them as much as we could to avoid anything impacting our season in a detrimental way.”
Athletes were asked to continue to wear masks on the sidelines and while not participating on the court, mats, or pool through the winter season to try and avoid quarantines and illness, according to Skura. Coaches did the same as much as possible, and encouraged social distancing as much as possible.
“The bottom line is they all wanted to play, and didn’t want the interruption to their season,” Skura said. “I applaud the coaches for their work in continuing to encourage the masks, even when it wasn’t a school guideline, so they could keep their teams safe and out of quarantine. Many agreed that it was an easy adjustment if it meant avoiding quarantine.”
Skura noted the winter sports teams fared well despite the uncertainty of COVID-19, the quarantine process and worries. The spring season was nearly untouched by COVID-19.
“The fact that we were able to run the spring sports without having any large quarantines, pauses in the season, or shut-downs is really great,” Skura said. “It is a bright light for all of us as we (hopefully) move beyond the worst parts of the pandemic. We definitely know that COVID-19 is serious and we need to remain serious about the fact that it exists, but it is good to be getting back to some normalcy.”
