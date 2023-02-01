Mid Penn Bank (the “Bank”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (“Mid Penn”) (Nasdaq: MPB), is seeking applicants for its Anna Woodside Scholarship. The scholarship will recognize four outstanding Pennsylvania high school seniors, awarding each $1,000 for college tuition costs.

“This scholarship was established in the name of Anna Woodside, who was a huge influence on both the central Pennsylvania community and to Mid Penn Bank for more than 75 years,” said Mid Penn Bank President and CEO Rory G. Ritrievi.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.