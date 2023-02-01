Mid Penn Bank (the “Bank”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (“Mid Penn”) (Nasdaq: MPB), is seeking applicants for its Anna Woodside Scholarship. The scholarship will recognize four outstanding Pennsylvania high school seniors, awarding each $1,000 for college tuition costs.
“This scholarship was established in the name of Anna Woodside, who was a huge influence on both the central Pennsylvania community and to Mid Penn Bank for more than 75 years,” said Mid Penn Bank President and CEO Rory G. Ritrievi.
“The scholarships we award are intended to recognize students who exhibit traits similar to those displayed by Ms. Woodside throughout her life. Commitment to education and the community are at the top of that list.”
Interested students may complete and submit an Anna Woodside Scholarship application. An official high school transcript, a community service list, and an essay must also be submitted. In order to be considered, applicants must reside in Mid Penn Bank’s service area.
Applications must be postmarked on or before March 27, 2023.
