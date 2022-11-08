Tennis is a challenging sport for players to display exemplary behavior. Tennis is unique. Players must call every serve and shot as in or out without an official, sit with the opposing player at the change of sides and deal with parents close to the court, potentially inserting themselves into the match. Despite this, a few high school students are consistently friendly and fair and display the characteristics of outstanding sportsmanship.
A new award was created this fall called the Western Pennsylvania Girls’ Tennis Sportsmanship Award to recognize these players and a similar award will be given in the spring for boys’ tennis. This award is special because players are only eligible for the award after an opposing player, opposing coach or WPIAL official nominates them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.