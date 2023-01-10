The Ligonier Valley School District Board of Directors overhauled its board governance standards policy Monday evening.
The policy change updated the standards for effective school governance and made no changes to the code of conduct for board members. A majority of the changes shortened existing language and rearranged sections.
Language in the policy, which was last updated in 2006, was provided by the Pennsylvania School Board Association. Only 28 school districts, including Burrell and Kiski area school districts, have adopted the principles. The PSBA adopted them last year in October.
The board of directors went into an executive session prior to the regular meeting where it was announced a school board member wanted to pull the policy vote for an amendment and discussion, according to the board’s solicitor, Dennis Rafferty. Any discussion was for informational purposes and not a deliberation on the matter, according to Rafferty.
At the regular meeting, board member Cynthia Brown asked for the motion to be pulled and requested an amendment be added to the policy.
The amendment added language to Section 4 Evaluate Continuously to include “Adopting a plan for curriculum review and development.”
Following the meeting, when asked why she chose to make the amendment, Brown first asked DASD Superintendent Tim Kantor if she was allowed to discuss it. After receiving confirmation that she could, Brown said review of the curriculum is part of the school board’s directive and she believed adding that language back in would reaffirm the board’s position.
The language was part of the 2006 policy which was also written by the PSBA.
The amendment was approved 8-0 with no further discussion by the directors. Board member Jason McIntosh was absent from Monday’s meeting.
Along with evaluation, the policy also highlights other areas including leading responsibly, acting ethically, planning thoroughly, advocating earnestly and governing effectively. It also calls on the school board to communicate clearly by promoting transparency while protecting necessary confidential matters.
During comment from the directors, Jennifer Kromel asked that members of the public attend the committee of the whole meeting held at 5:30 p.m. prior to the board’s monthly regular meeting.
“People don’t come to our 5:30 p.m. meeting, they come to our 6:30 p.m. meeting and they don’t understand why we don’t talk about items,” Kromel said. “I would just like to encourage them to come to the 5:30 p.m. meeting where we actually discuss in detail the programs and changes going on in our district.”
The school board’s committee of the whole meetings typically only last a few minutes and don’t always feature extensive agenda item discussion.
At Monday’s meeting, the board received an update on how the district’s buildings had minor issues from the winter storm in late December. The district’s business manager, Eric Kocsis, also announced that the contract for fuel services the board would be voting on at its regular meeting would save the district around $31,000.
Kromel was correct in that the board rarely discusses the agenda items during its regular meeting. Unless items are pulled for a separate vote, they are approved in a block vote with other items, broken down by committee.
At Monday’s meeting, only three items, including Brown’s amendment, had any comments made by school directors.
John McDowell wished high school teachers Albert Gaiardo and Linda O’Sullivan “good health, good luck and happy days” after approval of their retirement at the end of the school year. McDowell also thanked Kantor and others for their work on securing a $350,000 grant from the Richard King Mellon Foundation.
The grant will be used to extend and create sustainability of current mental health programs within the district, according to Kantor.
After the meeting, Kantor also provided a written statement on the grant.
“The Ligonier Valley School District has been fortunate enough to receive a grant from the Richard King Mellon Foundation,” the statement reads. “These funds will be used to provide mental health services to our learners and families. We are extremely thankful to the foundation for their generosity and support of this type of programming.”
In other business, the board of directors approved the following:
- Hired Joshua Howell as a learning support teacher at the Ligonier Valley Middle School at a salary of $48,245;
- Appointed Dennis Henderson as track and field assistant coach;
- Appointed Mary Loughlin and Faith McDowell as high school musical co-assistant directors;
- Revised the 2022-23 instructional calendar, which can be found on the district’s website in the meeting agenda;
- Imposed an expulsion for the remainder of the 2022-23 school year and the first quarter of the 2023-24 school year regarding Learner Discipline Matter 4;
- Awarded diesel fuel purchasing with Petroleum Traders at the rate of $3.5143 per gallon, and
- Approval of a field trip to the Pocono Raceway in Long Pond from July 21-23 for the Air Force Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps paid with organizational funds.
The LVSD Board of Directors will meet again Feb. 13 at 5:30 p.m. for its committee of the whole meeting. The regular meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m.
