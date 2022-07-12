The Ligonier Valley School District will see a sizable increase to its budget revenues this school year after the state’s budget passed earlier this month.
The district will receive $440,365 more in state money than it budgeted for last month, according to Secretary Eric Kocsis, who broke down the numbers for the board during its Monday meeting.
More than half of the new money is earmarked by the state for mental health programs and school safety. Both programs will receive half of the $243,924 the district did not know it would get until the budget passed. The state funding for school safety across the commonwealth, part of $100 million in grant money approved by the state, will go toward covering school resource officer costs, Kocsis said.
The district will receive $40,423 more in special education funding along with $156,018 for basic education costs.
Board Member Kevin Mack thanked the board and everyone who reached out to their legislators, advocating for the increased funding for education.
“The (Pennsylvania School Board Association) worked long and hard to get it passed and did a great job,” Mack said.
CJL Engineering was awarded three electrical contracts worth $32,500. The project will consist of replacing generators at R.K. Mellon Elementary and the Ligonier Valley Middle School. The company will replace main electric switches at both buildings along with installing a new generator at the administrative building.
Board President John McDowell questioned if local companies were asked to provide an estimate for the work. Kocsis said the district reached out but already heavy workloads kept local companies from taking on the work.
The board approved contracting with Markosky Engineering Group Inc. for the R.K. Mellon Elementary retention pond and drainage channel project near Bell Street Extension. The company will be paid $10,400 for engineering and permitting services.
The district will purchase its diesel fuel from Guttman Energy, through the same purchasing consortium as Derry Area School District. The cost will be a fixed rate of $4.61 per gallon.
Many of the local school districts have utilized the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit Joint Purchasing Consortium to pool their contracted service needs together in order to get better rates.
The board approved numerous teacher and staff positions during its regular meeting.
Maria Bauman was hired as the assistant principal at Ligonier Valley Middle School. Bauman was hired at last month’s meeting as a special education teacher. She previously taught at the Forest Hills School District.
The board approved Bauman as assistant principal after accepting Brian Higginbotham’s resignation dated June 30. Higginbotham was the assistant principal for a year before accepting a principal position at Blairsville Elementary School.
Bauman’s start date is July 18 with a starting salary of $77,000.
The board approved the hiring of four teachers at the high school and middle school.
Collin Wilson and Amber Ridilla will teach English and math, respectively, at the high school.
Ryan Stefan and Lauren Chartier were hired as special education teachers. Stefan will teach at the high school and Chartier will teach at the middle school.
Salaries for the teachers, based on experience, qualifications and certifications, range from $47,898 to $77,479.
The high school will also have a new school nurse and life skills aide. Kelly Wilson-Fleegle was approved to work as the school nurse with a starting salary of $48,368, beginning Aug. 22. Diane Babbin will be the new life skills aide beginning Aug. 23, and will be paid an hourly rate of $13.15.
The board approved the hiring of BreeAnn Perry as a secretary at the Ligonier Valley Elementary School. Her 12-month contract begins tomorrow and she will be paid an hourly rate of $16.95.
Looking to promote equity of grading for students in the district, the board approved amending its grading scale. The district will now use a traditional 10-percentage-point system, with an A starting at 90%. Before, students would have to score a 93% to earn an A-.
Superintendent Timothy Kantor said the changes would align the district with other Westmoreland County school districts.
“Out of the 17 districts, we are one of five that use a non-standard grading scale,” Kantor said.
Many on the board praised the change, saying it was much overdue.
Besides grading like many other districts, LVSD students will benefit when competing for scholarships and dual-enrollment students who attend college classes while still in high school.
“They could have an A in college but on our high school transcript it’s a B,” Kantor said.
During the upcoming school year, parents will be able to purchase voluntary accidental insurance should their child be hurt during the school year. The insurance, which is provided through RPS Bollinger Specialty Group, has varying costs depending on protection level and if the child plays any school sports.
The school board also approved the following:
- The paying of general fund bills in the amount of $774,421.63;
- The paying of cafeteria bills in the amount of $95,740.62;
- The paying of capital project bills in the amount of $30,200.43;
- Appointed Dennis B. Rafferty as the LVSD solicitor for the 2022-2023 school year. Rafferty will be paid a semi-annual retainer of $3,500 and bill the district at a rate of $150 an hour for services not covered by retainer fees;
- Accepted the resignation of Ligonier Valley Middle School teacher Kathleen Steimer, effective July 1;
- Appointed Brian Blasko as the Youth & Government advisor;
- Appointed Chelsea Brant as head swimming coach;
- Appointed Mark Zimmerman as head softball coach;
- Appointed Michelle Clise as junior high cheerleading advisor.
The Ligonier Valley School Board will meet for its regular meeting at the Ligonier Valley High School 6:30 p.m. Aug. 8.
