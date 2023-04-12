The Ligonier Valley High School’s footprint got a little bigger Tuesday after the board of directors voted 7-0 to purchase 8.81 acres of land.
The property borders the high school’s southern property line and will be purchased by the district for $175,000 from the American Legion Byers-Tosh Post 267. Both Joslin Bennett and Donald Gilbert were absent from Wednesday’s meeting.
After the board approved the purchase as part of a larger group of financial motions, the district’s solicitor, Dennis Rafferty, gave a short presentation on the newly acquired land.
“This is a purely planning measure that’s being undertaken by the district for possible future consequences,” Rafferty said.
The idea of buying the property came about from past studies that showed the district would need to expand its campus for further expansions like parking or an athletic field. But none of those plans are in the works, Rafferty said. Superintendent Tim Kantor reiterated that point after the meeting.
“The property became available and we decided that this is an opportunity for us to cover those bases,” Kantor said. “You never know what the future holds.”
But if the district were to build a new athletic complex, then Post 267 would be allowed naming rights, subject to the district’s approval, Rafferty said.
Rafferty added that the Legion has been a “generous benefactor” to the district for the past 75 years. The land that is now Weller Field was property that was donated to the school decades ago, Rafferty said.
More recently, the Legion donated about four acres of land to the district.
According to Rafferty, the Legion had a previous offer for the land at a much higher price but chose to work with the district for any future needs it may have.
Board President Jack McDowell thanked the Legion for its continued support.
“It’s been a great, great friendly relationship through the years,” McDowell said.
Also part of the financial measure Tuesday was the approval of the 2023-24 Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center (EWCTC) budget. The LVSD will contribute $880,392, a $54,405 increase from the previous year. Director Jason McIntosh said a large portion of the increases were wages related to a new career track being offered and higher operating costs as seen across the country.
Director Jennifer Kromel added that a large expense this year for the EWCTC was a new air filtration system for the cosmetology department.
“So, in the grand scheme of things, not that large of an increase when you factor in those things,” McIntosh said.
Director Kevin Mack also thanked the board for its continued support of the EWCTC.
“(The EWCTC is) doing a wonderful job managing our finances, our monetary portion of that school and produces a wonderful, wonderful career and technology center there,” Mack said.
The board also passed a resolution which will allow the administration to “initiate a reduction of staff” for the following school year. But approval of the measure was more of a formality, Kantor said.
Since 2019, the board has passed the resolution in case it is needed for the following school year. But, like many other area districts, filling teacher positions is an ongoing issue with long-term substitute teachers filling in the gaps.
Director Cindy Brown asked the board to table the approval of an Advanced Placement Physics course because she did not have enough time to review the curriculum.
“We just received (the curriculum) this morning and I worked all day and it’s a 207-page, electronic curriculum,” Brown said.
Brown added that she would like time for her and Gilbert to review the curriculum.
The board did provide a six-page document from physics teacher Chuck Burd that outlines the course. Students in grades 10, 11 and 12 would be eligible to enroll in the course.
In other business, the board approved the following:
- The replacement of carpet in two classrooms and the lower-level corridor at Laurel Valley Elementary School by Butler Floor & Carpet Company, Inc. in the amount of $21,340 to be paid through capital projects funds;
- The painting of the goalposts at Weller Field, R.K. Mellon gymnasium and cafeteria and Ligonier Valley Middle School hallways by J. J. Brown Painting & Decorating in the amount of $23,500 to be paid through capital project funds;
- Awarded the bids for Category 2 equipment in the amount of $76,698.68 with 70% reimbursement of E-Rate eligible items (cost after $22,675.76) and to authorize the business manager to execute all associated contracts;
- Waiver of the penalties and interest associated with delinquent school district taxes for Juliana Morris, map number 51-30-07-0-108 and map number 51-3007-0-016 in the amount of $121.09 (taxpayer moved into the district and did not receive tax notices);
- Waiver of the penalties and interest associated with delinquent school district taxes for Joe LaMantia, map numbers 05-01-16-037, 05-01-16-0-020, 05-01-16-0-052, 04-01-16-0-054, 05-01-16-0-055, 04-01-16-0-056 and 05-01-16-0-065 in the amount of $1,077.35 (taxpayer did not receive tax notices);
- Waiver of all taxes including penalties and interest associated with delinquent school district taxes for Ligonier Volunteer Hose Company No. 1, Waterford, map number 16-01-15-0-276 in the amount of $7,262.68 (tax exemption granted for the 2023 year), and
- Imposed an expulsion for the remainder of the 2022-23 school year and the first semester of the 2023-24 school year regarding learner discipline matter 6 of 2022-23.
The board of education will hold its next meeting May 8 with the committee of the whole meeting at 5:30 p.m. followed by the regular meeting at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.