LVSD, LVEA ink new contract

With eight months left on the current contract, the Ligonier Valley School District School Board approved its contract with the Ligonier Valley Education Association at Monday's meeting. After the meeting, LVSD School Board President John McDowell (center) was joined by co-chief negotiators for LVEA, John Boast (left) and Adam Petalino (right) signing multiple copies of the new five-year deal.

 PHOTO BY JOE WELLS

The Ligonier Valley School District School Board unanimously approved a five-year contract agreement Monday night with the Ligonier Valley Education Association (LVEA), roughly one year before the current contract was set to expire.

The signing of the contract signifies “six years of labor peace,” said John McDowell, LVSD school board president.

Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.