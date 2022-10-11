The Ligonier Valley School District School Board unanimously approved a five-year contract agreement Monday night with the Ligonier Valley Education Association (LVEA), roughly one year before the current contract was set to expire.
The signing of the contract signifies “six years of labor peace,” said John McDowell, LVSD school board president.
LVEA co-chief negotiator Adam Petalino agreed with McDowell and said having the six years under contract alleviates a lot of stress.
Contract negotiations began back in April in what McDowell called early bird bargaining. At the time, Petalino and the union brought roughly 15 items it wanted changed to the board. McDowell didn’t think much progress would be made in those early months, he said.
“I thought we were dead in the water, never get it off the pond,” McDowell said.
Some of the issues brought to the negotiation table were pandemic driven, McDowell said.
The biggest issue for the teacher’s union was separating in-person and remote teaching, Petalino said. It was important to have those teaching environments exclusive to provide a better teaching experience for the students and teachers, he said.
McDowell said the past two years had been a challenge, especially for teachers who were “disenchanted” with how they were made to operate during the pandemic.
The teachers at LVSD will see an average 3.07% increase in pay per year and a small increase to their insurance premiums based on their coverage. The starting salary will begin at just under $50,000 a year. McDowell characterized the contract as middle of the road for Westmoreland County and overall cheaper for the district compared to the current four-year contract.
“It’s a pretty darn good contract,” he said.
During negotiations, the district had to take into consideration the teacher shortage across the state and competition with neighboring school districts, McDowell said.
McDowell and Petalino were joined by Kevin Mack and Irma Hutchinson from the school board and John Boast, co-chief negotiator for LVEA, in crediting the quick negotiations to the relationships between the two parties.
“It’s about relationships and we went in with a very good one with John (Boast) and Adam (Petalino),” Hutchinson said.
Hutchinson, who’s been a school board member for 25 years, said the process was unlike anything she’s experienced in the past.
“This was absolutely about relationships,” she said. “We trusted each other and that’s what life is about. We need to remember that in all matters.”
While the relationship between the district and the LVEA was strong, McDowell said the state union, Pennsylvania State Education Association (PSEA), was a “bump in the road.”
“I know the PSEA rules of bargaining, I think we broke them all,” he said.
McDowell added the rules and criteria set forth by the PSEA at times can impact a smaller school district like LVSD.
While signing the contract, Boast said he was glad to have the contract done in the fashion it was.
Petalino said his wife, who also teaches at LVSD, and kids are excited the process is over.
“My wife’s like, ‘I can stop hearing you talk in your sleep and being up until midnight,” he said.
Petalino said the contract negotiations of 2013-14 were still fresh in everyone’s minds and nobody wanted it to get to that point again.
After the 2011-12 contract expired, teachers at the district worked more than 550 days without a new one. The district and LVEA reached a deal in early 2014.
Also at Monday’s school board meeting, the district accepted the resignation of middle school nurse Heather Thomas, effective Oct. 1. The board retroactively approved hiring Deborah Carns as a substitute school nurse.
Melissa Davis was hired to replace Thomas and will begin Nov. 14 pending receipt of all clearances. Davis will earn a salary of $47,898 a year.
The school board also approved the hiring of a new school security officer. Samuel Grimm, a retired Pennsylvania State Police trooper, will work at the Laurel Valley Elementary School and be paid $19 an hour.
The school board approved its emergency management plan for the school year. Superintendent Tim Kantor said the plan is also able to be accessed on digital and mobile devices by local first responders and county emergency management personnel. Prior to its implementation, on-scene coordinators would carry around a binder full of papers, Kantor said.
He added the district will be in compliance with new regulations that require three hours a year of emergency training. This school year, officials and local law enforcement will conduct tabletop and scenario-based exercises at all schools.
The school board unanimously approved the expulsion of two LVSD students. No information on what school the two students attended or if the incidents were related was made available at the meeting. Kantor told the Bulletin after the meeting that the incidents involved the violation of a district policy. When asked if the incidents would warrant criminal charges, Kantor said no.
In other business, the school board approved the following:
- The resignation of Brian Pickford, custodian at R.K. Mellon Elementary School, effective Oct. 1;
Approval of a field trip for the Air Force Junior ROTC at Ligonier Valley High School to Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, from March 22-27, 2023. The estimated cost of the trip is $800 per student and will be paid by each participant, and
- Submission of grant proposals to the Ligonier Valley School District Foundation to purchase three metal picnic tables, 40 kindergarten readiness kits for R.K. Mellon Elementary and Laurel Valley Elementary each and one drum set for Ligonier Valley High School, at a total cost of $7,088.66.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.