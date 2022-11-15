The Ligonier Valley School District became the 440th public school district in Pennsylvania Monday to pass a resolution calling on the state Legislature to reform funding for cyber charter schools.
The resolution, which was unanimously approved by the school board, was previously approved by the Derry Area School District and Greater Latrobe School District, along with 90% of state public school districts. The legislative push is being spearheaded by the Pennsylvania School Board Association (PSBA).
The call for reform has been a hot topic over the past few months as school districts file payment information to the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) which determines the amount of tuition schools pay to cyber charter schools per student. This year, LVSD will pay $11,995.37 per student and $28,760.33 per special education student, according to data from the PDE.
Superintendent Tim Kantor said the resolution is not an attack on charter schools but a call for “fair funding.”
“With cyber and charter (schools), some kids that’s what they might need and parents have a right to make that choice,” Kantor said. “But we’re just asking, we need to be on the same playing field.”
Board member Irma Hutchinson thanked Kantor for ensuring the resolution was on the agenda and that the school district kept pushing state legislators to make changes.
After the meeting, both Kantor and Hutchinson spoke with Scouts from Scouts BSA Troops 372 and 1372 who were attending the meeting to earn their communication merit badge, about the importance of the resolution.
“Something we have to pay for is buildings … and buses, and cyber schools don’t have to pay for that,” Hutchinson told the Scouts while explaining the cost differences.
According to the PSBA, charter schools received nearly $2.2 billion in funding through tuition payments during the 2019-20 school year. Around $694 million of that went to cyber charter schools.
Also at Monday’s meeting, the school board accepted the resignation of two district employees. Joe Skura, who served as the district’s athletic and communications director resigned his position effective Nov. 9.
“We’re definitely going to miss him,” Kantor said of Skura’s resignation.
In a statement to the Bulletin, Skura said he appreciated everyone he worked with.
“I greatly appreciate everyone in the Ligonier Valley School District and community, and couldn’t have asked for a better experience,” Skura wrote. “The teams, coaches, students, teachers, staff and administrators are second to none and will continue to excel in all areas.”
Golf coach Albert Gaiardo officially resigned his position effective immediately on Monday. Gaiardo previously announced he would quit coaching and retire from his teaching position at the end of the school year.
LVSD Board of Education President John McDowell said Gaiardo has been a “great asset to the district.”
“Al’s got a very special way about him,” said McDowell, whose daughter had Gaiardo as a teacher. “He’s a well-liked teacher who we are going to miss.”
The school board approved the hiring of four substitute teachers for the school year: Margaret Washnock, Tim Gustin, Brandon Mowry and Rachel Noble.
Three of the substitutes, Gustin, Mowry and Noble, are emergency credentialed teachers. Emergency credentials can be provided by the PDE when an advertised teaching position does not receive qualified applicants. Candidates for the emergency credentials must have a bachelor’s degree and meet all other state requirements and clearances.
Pay rates for substitute teachers were also revised by the school board. Effective Nov. 1, substitute teachers will receive $130 per day for the first 29 days and $140 per day for 30 or more days.
Substitute teachers who work for four consecutive weeks in the same position will be paid $150 per day. Those who work 90 consecutive days in the same position will be paid at the bachelor’s step 1 per diem rate which is set by the collective bargaining agreement.
Two disciplinary actions against an employee and student were taken by the board Monday.
An unnamed custodian was fired after they had not shown up for work and stopped contacting the district, according to the school board’s solicitor, Dennis Rafferty.
The school board unanimously approved the expulsion of an unnamed student effective Nov. 3 and lasting through the remainder of the first semester of the 2022-23 school year. No other details were provided.
Four homeschooled students will be able to participate in the district’s middle and high school wrestling programs after the school board unanimously approved their participation. Three of the students will join the high school wrestling program and pay a $75 fee to participate. The other student will join the middle school program and pay a $50 fee.
Other actions approved by the school board include:
- Awarded the diesel fuel contract to Guttman Energy at a rate of $4.41 per gallon;
- Approved Tim Kantor, Rachel Kurdziel and Rebekah Anderson to attend the SAS Institute conference in Hershey Dec. 4-6, at a cost of $1,772 paid by the district;
- Approved Eric Kocsis to attend the PA School Business Officials annual conference at Kalahari Resort Poconos March 14-17, 2023, at a cost of $946 paid by the district;
- Approved Janine Vallano to attend the 2023 PDE Data Summit in Hershey March 27-29, 2023, at a cost of $1,142 paid by the district, and
- Approved the Ligonier Valley Class of 2023 field trip to Williamsburg, Virginia, May 5, 2023, paid with organization funds and individual participant payment.
The LVSD school board will meet for a reorganizational meeting 5 p.m. Dec. 7 at the administration building.
