Scouts BSA Troops 372 and 1372 at LVSD School Board meeting

Scouts from Troops 372 and 1372 listen as Ligonier Valley school board member Irma Hutchinson (right) explains why the district is calling for a change in the funding formula for charter schools. The scouts’ attendance at Monday’s school board meeting will help them earn their communication merit badge.

 PHOTO BY JOE WELLS

The Ligonier Valley School District became the 440th public school district in Pennsylvania Monday to pass a resolution calling on the state Legislature to reform funding for cyber charter schools.

The resolution, which was unanimously approved by the school board, was previously approved by the Derry Area School District and Greater Latrobe School District, along with 90% of state public school districts. The legislative push is being spearheaded by the Pennsylvania School Board Association (PSBA).

Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.