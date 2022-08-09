A split Ligonier Valley School District school board failed to approve an agreement for personal care aides with no discussion on how the decision will affect the upcoming school year.

School board members opposed to the decision also declined to speak on the matter or give any background regarding the personal care aides and the history of the contract with Ignite Education Solutions.

