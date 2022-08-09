A split Ligonier Valley School District school board failed to approve an agreement for personal care aides with no discussion on how the decision will affect the upcoming school year.
School board members opposed to the decision also declined to speak on the matter or give any background regarding the personal care aides and the history of the contract with Ignite Education Solutions.
The agreement failed to be approved due to a 4-4 vote. Jennifer Kromel, who asked for a separate vote, Joslin Bennett, Mary Gamble and Don Gilbert voted against the measure. Irma Hutchinson, Jason McIntosh, Kevin Mack and John McDowell voted in favor. Cynthia Brown was absent.
The agreement would have had Ignite Education Solutions provide 22 personal care aides and six K4 aides at a rate of $14 an hour for the school year. That rate was not an increase to the district’s previous agreement, according to the agenda.
School board members were asked for background on the agreement and if any member had a comment on how they voted.
Bennett suggested Kromel speak on the matter. Kromel was hesitant to provide any answer to the Bulletin. A response was deferred to Mack who said the vote came down to a difference of opinion.
“We all have different opinions, different thoughts on different things,” Mack said. “So, as a board and as any school board, we all have our own opinion and process that we go through, relying on our own knowledge.”
The LVSD had a similar agreement with Ignite Education Solutions last year. This past school year, the district was provided 27 personal care aides, two Pre-K Counts aides and four K4 aides.
The school board did approve an agreement with The Learning Lamp, which Ignite Education Solutions is a division of, to provide two classrooms for a child care center and before- and after-school programs for kindergarten through fifth-grade students.
A second agenda item, pay rates for substitute teachers, was also pulled for a separate discussion. Before voting on the item, Gilbert, who asked to pull the item for further discussion, asked the board to revisit the pay rates in the next few months after LVSD Superintendent Tim Kantor conducts more research.
No other discussion was held before a roll call vote was taken, resulting in a 6-2 approval.
Gilbert at first asked to abstain from the vote. But when asked his reason for the abstention, he paused, then switched his vote to nay. Bennett also voted against the measure.
The LVSD will pay substitute teachers $100 per day for the first 29 days, $110 per day for 30 days or more and $130 per day for working four weeks or more consecutively in the same position. If a substitute teacher works 90 days or more in the same position, they will be paid at the same step one bachelor’s degree rate.
The school board approved an agreement with Keystone Sports Construction to provide surveying, geological testing and design work for renovations to the track at Weller Field. Keystone Sports Construction will be paid $23,881 for the work.
The district entered into a three-year agreement with Daikin, a company providing air condition and refrigeration work, to provide preventive maintenance and inspections. The work will cost $44,346 over the course of the contract.
The school district will also offer two journalism classes beginning this year along with starting a student newspaper, The Valley Voice.
The courses will teach the basics of news writing, reporting and ethics. Students will have the opportunity to work as editors for the paper, deciding on its themes and coverage.
Breanna Grimm was hired as an online facilitator teacher at Ligonier Valley High School at a rate of $47,898. Grimm will start Aug. 22.
The LVSD also approved the following:
- Paid the General Fund bills in the amount of $1,403,705.89;
- Paid the cafeteria bills in the amount of $2,482.27;
- Contracts with Pressley Ridge Johnstown at a rate of $15,000 per semester and Pressley Ridge Greensburg at a rate of $18,550 per semester to provide emotional support, deaf and hearing-impaired support, and autism support;
- An agreement with Highlands Hospital Center for Autism for licensed private academic school services at a tuition rate of $64,292 – a $950 increase;
- An agreement with Westmoreland Intermediate Unit 7 for Pearson Education online courses with a support service fee of $1,000 and student enrollment fees not to exceed $3,999 (full-time synchronous) or $3,599 (full-time asynchronous);
- Allowing Kantor to attend the 2022 Pennsylvania School Board Association School Leadership Conference at Kalahari Resort Poconos from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1 at a cost of $997;
- Accepted a one-year extension of the athletic trainer contract with In-Sync Rehabilitation Services, Inc. for a cost of $19,000 – a $4,000 increase;
- Approved athletic official rate revisions for varsity football to $90 – a $10 increase;
- Accepted the resignation of Michelle Clise, junior high cheerleading adviser, effective Aug. 8, and
- Accepted the resignation of Denise Matheson, junior high girls’ basketball coach, effective July 22.
