The Ligonier Valley School Board approved a tentative $34.3 million budget Monday night that will fall slightly short of projected revenues.
The expected $546,798 gap will be covered by the district’s $9.9 million in budget reserves. Despite the shortfall, the district will not raise taxes for a third year in a row. The current millage rate for LVSD is 85.90.
Business manager Eric Kocsis presented the budget to the board of directors at the committee of the whole meeting.
Director Irma Hutchinson said Kocsis had put together a good budget.
“No (tax) increase is always a good budget,” Hutchinson said.
The 2023-24 budget’s deficit could shrink over the next 12 months, Kocsis said.
The district has nearly $400,000 budgeted between a contingency fund and expected savings from the federal E-rate program.
On the revenue side, the state won’t adopt a new budget until June. In his budget, Gov. Josh Shapiro proposed a $567 million increase in the basic funding formula for education. But Kocsis reported Monday that number is expected to be around $400 million in the final budget. Should the state’s budget allot more than the $400 million LVSD would see extra funds in its coffers.
This year’s budget for the district will see a $1.38 million increase from the current budget. Kocsis said those increases can be found in wages, transportation and health care. While costs have gone on, the district has also seen increases to its tax revenue collections and property values which affect the average millage rate.
After the committee of the whole meeting, Kocsis said the overall budget process was long but smooth.
“Great people work with our departments, our principals,” Kocsis said.
He added the district’s technology plan, which establishes lifecycles for everything electronic, from servers to Chromebooks, helps keep costs down. Janine Vallano, director of technology and data, establishes the school’s recycling plan, he said.
“That’s a big expense, that can be a million dollars a year technology budget,” Kocsis said.
If all goes to plan, the district will be left with an estimated $9.9 million fund balance. That money will most likely go toward improvements, Kocsis said.
“I know there are a lot of things out there that can be done,” he said. “We have to look at the parking lots, they’re getting old.
“Having that money set aside for (capital improvements) is great.”
Along with equipment upgrades, the reserve funds could also be used if the district decides to implement a technology overhaul as well.
Board President Jack McDowell praised Kocsis’ work at the end of the presentation.
“I just want to say, ‘I’m impressed again,’” McDowell said. “It’s a great budget partly because you’re so good at what you do.
“You’re the number cruncher, you crunch them very well.”
The tentative budget will be available for public review for the next 20 days on the district’s website. The board will formally adopt the budget in June.
The LVSD Board of Directors will hold its next meeting on June 12. The board holds its committee of the whole meeting at 5:30 p.m. followed by its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m.
Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
