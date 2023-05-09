The Ligonier Valley School Board approved a tentative $34.3 million budget Monday night that will fall slightly short of projected revenues.

The expected $546,798 gap will be covered by the district’s $9.9 million in budget reserves. Despite the shortfall, the district will not raise taxes for a third year in a row. The current millage rate for LVSD is 85.90.

Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

