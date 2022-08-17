Ligonier Valley High School announces the first day of school is Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. Lunch will cost $2.70 and breakfast will cost $1.50. The quarterly Ligonier Valley High School Newsletter will be available online at www.lvsd.k12.pa.us. Below is the list of homeroom assignments.
- 208 National Honor Society – Mrs. Simpson
- 302 Band – Mrs. Trickett
- 102 Life Skills – Mrs. Payne
- 104 Life Skills — Mrs. Sampeer
- 402 Mr. Turcheck Adams – Dunn
- 105 Mrs. Fry Fletcher – Kriberney
- 106 Mrs. Ambrose-Stahl Krieger – Mohnkern
- 107 Mrs. Gilmore Mulheren – Selfridge
- 109 Ms. Halverson Shaftic – Wilkins
- 306 Mr. Beitel Adams – Cunningham
- 310 Mrs. Brown Damico – Hood
- 312 Mr. Gaiardo Horner – Matson
- 314 Col. Johnson McCaffrey – Sheaffer
- 408 Ms. Toffle Sheriff – Woods
- 204 Mr. Burd Barkley – Cummings
- 214 Ms. Redilla Dascani – Gunter
- 206 Mr. Duska Habecker – Lytton
- 207 Mr. Raymond Mack – Overly
- 213 Mr. Byers Pacienza – Sosko
- 211 Mrs. McNulty Sparks – Zinkham
- 112 Mrs. Tatsch Altman – Gaskey
- 111 Mrs. Crossland Hall – Lytton
- 110 Mr. Wilson Machak – Ross
- 113 Mrs. Kenna Schreyer – Wood
