At Monday's Ligonier Valley school board meeting, those in attendance received a presentation on education within Pennsylvania, and how the Valley compares to state and national averages.
Superintendent Timothy Kanter delivered the presentation, which revealed that Pennsylvania ranks seventh in the nation in enrollment and that nearly 90% of the state's children attend traditional public schools.
According to Kanter's presentation, while only 48% of parents nationwide approve of the education that their children receive at public school, 61% of Ligonier Valley parents approve of the education that their children are receiving. However, he said there is a startling trend that the board is beginning to see in those students who are not attending traditional public schools, and questioned the value of the charter/online schooling options that are currently being offered to students. Kanter noted that currently, charter schools are the primary budget responsibility of the district for the third consecutive year.
Throughout the country, a troubling trend of students coming out of charter schools in worse academic shape than they began has overtaken public schools.
"Our virtual program has done pretty well, but we need to work on it," Kanter said. He also acknowledged that there are still instances within the district where students are returning to traditional schooling significantly behind where they were after spending time in a virtual program.
The importance of an effective charter school has never been more important, as across the nation there has been a significant increase in charter school enrollments. Kanter believes that had it not been for the pandemic, there might not have been this fluctuation in charter school attendance.
"I believe they would not be (in charter school) had COVID not happened," Kanter said.
In other business, the board unanimously approved naming the athletic field at Laurel Valley Elementary School the Jerry Page Field. Page served as a coach and teacher at Laurel Valley School District dating back as early as 1961. In his time coaching, Page led the Rams to three District 6 titles and was widely known for being an inspiration and mentor to generations of Laurel Valley athletes.
Additionally, the board agreed to:
Enter into an agreement with The Learning Lamp to operate a childcare center at the Laurel Valley Elementary School building for the 2022-23 school year;
The Proposed Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center General Operating Budget for the 2022-2023 school year with the proposed district cost of $825,987 as recommended by the EWCTC Joint Operating Committee. This represents a $17,107 increase from the 2021-2022 budget;
Apply to Pennsylvania Mountain Service Corps AmeriCorps Program for four AmeriCorps members through Appalachia Intermediate Unit 8, at a cost of $12,133 per position for the 2022-2023 school year;
Waive the penalties and interest associated with delinquent school district taxes for April Louise Jackman in the amount $201.91; amount to be paid at face $2,019.08;
The two-year contract with CAMCO Physical and Occupational Therapy, LLC, for occupational and physical services at a cost of $65/hour (no increase) beginning Aug. 1, 2022 to July 31, 2024;
The Customer Service Agreement with the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit for Cisco Duo Access (two-factor authentication for remote network access). The term of the agreement commences on May 1, 2022, and expires on April 30, 2025;
Wayne Waugh to submit a grant proposal to the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy in the amount of $50,000 for the development and installation of an outdoor classroom at Laurel Valley Elementary School;
Edward Moran to submit a grant proposal to the Pennsylvania Department of Education Bureau of Special Education Division in the amount of $25,000 for the implementation of the Ligonier Valley High School Unified Bocce Program;
The Ligonier Valley Youth Football Program to submit a grant proposal to The Community Foundation of Westmoreland County in the amount of $15,378.32 for the following items to be used at the Laurel Valley Elementary School athletic field and concession area: an AED machine, food prep equipment, first aid kit, footballs, football equipment (paints and flags), and an epoxy flooring;
- Modify the current Health and Safety Plan for 2021-22 to include the elimination of social distancing while the county is having a low-level of COVID transmission;
The resignation of Marsha Ackerman, teacher at Ligonier Valley High School, for retirement purposes effective June 1;
The resignation of Judy Jupina, teacher at Ligonier Valley High School, for retirement purposes effective June 1;
The resignation of Tammie Saxton, teacher at R.K. Mellon Elementary and Laurel Valley Elementary Schools, for retirement purposes effective June 1;
The hiring of the following substitutes for the 2021-2022 school year: Emma Swihura, Rachel Horrell and Rachel Kennedy;
The resignation of Leigh Deist as assistant marching band director at Ligonier Valley High School be accepted effective immediately.
The Ligonier Valley school board will meet again May 9, with a planning meeting at 5:30 p.m. and the regular meeting starting at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.