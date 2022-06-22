The Science Outreach Center and Mathematics Department at St. Francis University is pleased to announce the winners of the 2022 Pennsylvania Statistics Poster Competition.
The annual state competition is in its twenty-sixth year overall and coordinated for the fourteenth year by St. Francis University.
Cash awards of $96 for first place, $72 for second place, $48 for third place, and $24 for fourth place in each of four grade levels are awarded to the students who submitted winning posters.
External financial support is provided by several regional and state professional organizations, including the Pennsylvania Council of Teachers of Mathematics, Mathematics Council of Western PA, Harrisburg Chapter of the American Statistical Association, Pittsburgh Chapter of the American Statistical Association, and Laurel Highlands Math Alliance.
A statistics poster is a display containing two or more related graphics that summarize a set of data, looks at the data from different points of view, and answers specific questions about the data.
The 208 posters submitted electronically included 46 in the K-3 grade category, 97 in the 4-6 grade category, 26 in the 7-9 grade category, and 39 in the 10-12 grade category. These 208 posters were submitted from a total of 350 students.
Judging for the state competition was held on April 12. Winning posters were then submitted to the Data Visualization Poster Competition, which is coordinated by the American Statistical Association.
Congratulations to all the students who created and submitted the winning and honorable mention posters and to the teachers, parents and mentors who guided the students.
All winning student attend Greater Latrobe Junior High School and their teachers are Liz Prady and Shanna Townsend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.