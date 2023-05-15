Local student honored with Pa. Builders Association award

The Pennsylvania Builders Association’s Endorsed Trade Program recently awarded the Student Recognition Award to Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center student Kaden Batsa. Kaden is enrolled in the school’s Construction Trades program. He was nominated by Building Trades Instructor Chad E. Goodman.
The Student Recognition Award is a scholarship presented to students across Pennsylvania in recognition of their embodiment in the trade. Students who carry a minimum GPA, are members of a student chapter of the National Association of Home Builders and from schools enrolled in the Endorsed Trade Program, are eligible. The award is sponsored by the PBA and the Builders Association of Metropolitan Pittsburgh.
