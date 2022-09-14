Ligonier Valley School District Superintendent Timothy Kantor and Director of Education Ed Moran worked diligently to find mental health solutions coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic and were able to connect with Effective School Solutions (ESS).
ESS partners with school districts to help them implement inclusive mental health and behavioral support programs that improve care, strengthen outcomes, address trauma and maintain students in their home district.
Realizing mental health is of utmost importance, Kantor and Moran have implemented an eight-part series of online presentations that are geared toward parents and caregivers and will assist in focusing on the management of challenging behaviors. The first of the series, “Having Hope: Suicide Prevention for Parents and Caregivers,” will take place Wednesday evening, Sept. 14, from 6-7 p.m. The link for the presentation can be found on the school’s website at lvsd.k12.pa.us.
Moran said September is Suicide Prevention month and it is important to the district to make sure parents and stakeholders are aware of signs and symptoms, and that they know how to seek help before something tragic happens. He also noted the importance of each of the eight presentations, happening one time per month from September to May, in providing information and resources to parents and caregivers.
“Our mission at Ligonier Valley is to maximize individual potential, and this is just one way in which we can do that,” Moran said. “Primarily, this series of presentations will provide parents and caregivers with information and peace of mind if they are experiencing or dealing with these types of situations. They may not know what they are dealing with or how to find help. It is important to educate our stakeholders so they can become proactive rather than reactive.”
Noting that the presentations will be conducted by professional trainers and therapists from ESS, Moran said each of the parts of the series addresses important topics.
“Caring for the Caregiver,” will be offered Oct. 10, and the director of education said this presentation focuses on the health and well-being of the caregiver. “Mental health is often harder on the caregiver than the individual,” he said. “This presentation will help to keep our caregivers strong.”
“The series addresses a whole bunch of things,” Moran said. “Resiliency is a big thing, and how to help kids be stronger as they come out of the pandemic will be addressed. In May, a summer transition presentation will take place and that will help our parents and caregivers transition our kids from the structure and routines of the school day to the summer, where they have more free time on their hands. The professionals will give advice on how to keep kids involved over the summer and provide resources that are available.”
All of the presentations take place from 6-7 p.m. with the links to the presentation on the Ligonier Valley School District website. Here is a list of the presentations:
- Sept. 14: Having Hope: Suicide Prevention for Parents and Caregivers
- Oct. 12: Caring for the Caregiver
- Nov. 9: The Language of Behaviors
- Dec. 14: How to Talk to Your Kids and Survive
- Jan. 11: School Avoidance
- Feb. 8: Sensory Processing & Self Regulation
- March 10: Mindfulness
- May 10: Summer Transition
“The Ligonier Valley School District – from the board of education, administration, teachers, and all – cares about kids,” Moran emphasized. “We want to make sure folks have all of the supports necessary to be successful, productive children and future adults. This series is a great opportunity for our families and stakeholders to learn about resources that could help them greatly.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.