For a couple of years, Ligonier Valley’s Family and Consumer Science program has been looking for an instructor with no luck. While many districts found the area an easy budget cut, the district valued the program and did not wish to see it go, but instead hoped to find a leader to direct the important lessons in the classroom when the last instructor retired several years ago.
At the Ligonier Valley school board’s June meeting, the group officially hired Amy Halverson to be that new leader. Halverson is a resident of Somerset with a degree in family and consumer science from IUP, a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from Clarion University, and her PK-4 teaching certificate. She comes to Ligonier Valley School District after teaching family and consumer science for five years right out of college at both New Oxford High School and then Ferndale High School before focusing on her role as a stay-at-home mom for the last 10 years.
“My youngest of three boys is entering kindergarten and I was ready to get back into my career,” said Halverson. “When this opportunity came up, it was exactly what I wanted. Many Family and Consumer Science programs are being cut and I was thankful to see Ligonier is keeping it.”
Believing the Family and Consumer Science program teaches learners essential life skills that everyone will use, Halverson will be crafting the programs for both Ligonier Valley Middle School and Ligonier Valley High School. “It allows for the teaching of essential skills that a lot of kids are not getting anywhere else,” she emphasized. “Our focus at the high school will be on foods and nutrition as well as child development as an elective. At the middle school, the course will be a required comprehensive family and consumer science course that touches a little on all areas of food/nutrition, child care and development, consumer skills, decision-making skills, personal development, career pathways, finance, and all life skills.”
Halverson recognizes that your grandmother’s home economics course is not today’s Family and Consumer Science class. “It has changed so much,” she explained. “When you think of home economics, you had the sewing and cooking. We will keep the sewing machines but that isn’t the main focus anymore. The course is focused on more healthy living, healthy lifestyles, interpersonal skills, relationship skills, and building good character. It’s really about life skills more than just sewing and cooking – the overall healthy learner becoming a healthy adult.”
The child development course will be important to learners who plan to someday be parents, but also for those who may work in a childcare field in the future. The course focuses on the child from prenatal through adulthood.
“If we keep growing, there are lots of other courses I could add,” Halverson said. “I have taught interior design, independent living, and advanced foods and foods around the world. I am very passionate about the subject area because I myself am very health-driven. I love to learn new things about healthy lifestyles, so sharing that with our learners and instilling in them my passion about the subject will hopefully inspire them to have the same love of learning about it.”
Regularly visiting Ligonier for Fort Ligonier Days or a good dinner, Halverson is looking forward to joining the Ligonier Valley family. “I love the town of Ligonier,” she enthused. “Being from Somerset, we always head this way or to Johnstown. I really like the area and am excited to be part of it.”
So far, the new teacher has spent some time in her classrooms at both buildings, spending more time in the older facilities at the middle school. She’s gotten the kitchens cleaned out and is planning what will work and what she may need.
“I’ve been giving it a fresh look,” said Halverson. “When you walk into my classroom, it will be warm and inviting and you will see learners collaborating. There will be lots of motivational things on the walls and a place I hope they enjoy being and learning. Hopefully they will want to take more classes and we can keep growing the program and offer more courses than we can now.”
Ligonier Valley High School Principal Rachel Kurdziel is hoping for the same, and is glad to have a teacher in the family and consumer science position. “We are really excited to have the program back and looking forward to seeing the things that Amy does,” she said. “Having the program in place brings more opportunities for our learners.”
