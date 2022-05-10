A preliminary budget approved Monday night by members of the Ligonier Valley School District Board of Education features no tax increase. The final preliminary budget comes in at just over $33 million.
While the school district will no longer have access to the ESSER and PCCD grants that it has received nearly $500,000 in funds from over the past few years, board members were not discouraged by the loss of funds because they will not need the assistance as much as they did in years prior. The school district will see a decrease in funding for next year, but the more significant decrease in expenditures is the reason why a tax increase will not be necessary.
Also, the board heard a small presentation about the Ligonier Valley School District Foundation. This foundation helps financially support several of the district’s endeavors through numerous grants that the foundation is able to receive on behalf of the district. This year it is celebrating 10 years of existence. In the past decade, the foundation has been able to raise $76,692 in grant money for the district and its students. In 2021 alone, the foundation awarded $6,839 to district teachers to support educational opportunities.
One current program the foundation helps support is the “college now” program. This initiative gives students the chance to earn college credits while still in high school. Currently, Mount Aloysius, Penn Highlands Community College, Westmoreland County Community College, St. Francis University, and the University of Pittsburgh all participate in this program with the district. Even more heart-warming, some of the school district staff members themselves contribute to the foundation with their own money each paycheck. Last week, the foundation received over $300 in staff contributions.
“I look around this room and I don’t see one person that doesn’t think this is a great school district that we have, and it is because of programs like this that make it that way,” John McDowell, school board president, said regarding the foundation.
Additionally, the board went into an executive session directly before the regular meeting to discuss contract and real-estate matters.
In other business, the board unanimously voted to approve:
- The purchase of a new box truck with a 3,000-pound capacity liftgate at an amount not to exceed $60,000 to be paid through Capital Projects funds;
- Asphalt repairs to LTM Paving, Inc. at Laurel Valley Elementary School in the amount of $9,019 to be paid through Capital Project funds as presented in Proposal No. 1;
- The replacement of carpet to Shaw Integrated Solutions in three classrooms and library at Laurel Valley Elementary School in the amount of $21,181.43 to be paid through Capital Projects funds;
- Painting of the following areas by J.J. Brown Painting & Decorating in the amount of $21,075.00 to be paid through Capital Project funds: the walls and ceiling in the high school gym; the middle school’s lobby main interior, and second floor doors and two stairwells at R.K. Mellon Elementary School;
- Shaw Integrated Solutions for the replacement of the cafeteria floor at Ligonier Valley High School in the amount of $60,633.92 to be paid through Capital Project funds;
- The agreement between Ligonier Valley School District and Adelphoi Education Services, Inc. beginning July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023, at a per diem cost of $159.58 ($3.13/day increase);
- The agreement between Ligonier Valley School District and Adelphoi Education Services, Inc. for Partial Hospital ESY/Summer Program Services at a cost of $83.07/day (increase of $1.63/day) on June 7 through Aug. 12.
Ligonier Valley School Board will meet again June 13, with the planning meeting at 5:30 p.m. and the regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. in the high school auditorium.
