Ligonier Valley Middle School Principal Paulina Burns worked hard to implement a new schedule at the school that allows for learners to receive the most opportunities and the greatest education in their school day. The schedule is different than what learners and staff at LVMS have followed over the last several years, but one that leaders are confident will provide learners great opportunity. The new schedule Burns and her team worked on will allow for more Science Technology Engineering Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) courses after Burns noticed increased engagement in seminars last year that included project-based activities.
“What I found during last school year reassured my passion to increase physical activity and STEAM in the master schedule,” Burns explained. “I believe STEAM important because it is more than just using technology. It is a way for learners to problem solve, ask questions about real-world applications, and design or discuss solutions to how technology can create innovations in all things, small or large, within the work force or daily life. Physical activity — whether it be learning about how our movements affect other connections in the body, using our body movements to make connections to other content areas, making healthy choices, teamwork, structured socialization, and learning about ways to take physical activity and healthy choices outside of the middle school walls with gardening, exploring, and community service – is also so important.”
Learners at LVMS will see their core courses in the morning with a study hall or mentoring in the afternoon along with their STEAM options, physical education options, and social studies. Band and chorus will take place on Wednesdays, when a different schedule allowing for seminars is offered. This schedule will allow for a dedicated and committed time for both large group band and chorus and small group or one-on-one lessons with the instructor in band and chorus.
Burns noted that the new middle school schedule offers learners 40 minutes for lunch instead of the 30 minutes provided previously. “This will allow for more structured socialization time and more time for healthy eating habits,” she said. “Teachers will now be offered common prep time to allow for cross-curricular planning, and will hold study halls for mentoring, goal setting, organization, and planning support as well as extra assistance or enrichment for learners.” These new implementations are especially important as learners are still getting back to the habit of regular school days after the pandemic interruptions. Learning loss and socialization deprivation are just a few of the problems experienced from the COVID-19 pandemic being addressed in the schedule.
Class periods for all grade levels will be periods 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, and 9 with more fluid movement from one grade to the next and teachers have the ability to transition kids for specific skill areas for small amounts of time in order to maximize individual potential, according to Burns. The time she and her team have placed on the creation of the schedule and attention to details for the learners is appreciated, and will bring forth apprehension from those used to the old schedule but (hopefully) excitement for positive change that allows for a variety of learner-centered options.
“We are anticipating the changes to bring about positive feelings,” Burns enthused. “It will be something to get used to by all since we’ve followed the old schedule for quite some time, but we are hoping to see great results all around.”
