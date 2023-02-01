Twelve students from Ligonier Valley Middle School’s Outdoor Club are participating in a winter program to learn about stream conservation and fly tying. This is a program to teach the importance of protecting our coldwater fisheries and to train them to be environmental stewards.

The Outdoor Club meets every other Thursday indoors for five events. The learners will test their skills fishing for trout in late March, the final class. The program is conducted by the Forbes Trail Chapter of Trout Unlimited.

