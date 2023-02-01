Twelve students from Ligonier Valley Middle School’s Outdoor Club are participating in a winter program to learn about stream conservation and fly tying. This is a program to teach the importance of protecting our coldwater fisheries and to train them to be environmental stewards.
The Outdoor Club meets every other Thursday indoors for five events. The learners will test their skills fishing for trout in late March, the final class. The program is conducted by the Forbes Trail Chapter of Trout Unlimited.
“The Forbes Trail Trout Unlimited Chapter mentors do an amazing job teaching our learners about the importance of coldwater fisheries, and introducing them to fly fishing,” noted Health and Physical Education teacher and Outdoors Club adviser Ryan Podlucky.
Each session begins with a video presentation about trout streams, the importance of clean water for trout, and a lesson on a particular macroinvertebrate…or trout bug. The learners then tie that particular fly pattern to make it look like the real deal. During their field day, they’ll use their hand-tied flies to try to fool trout in Loyalhanna Creek.
The patterns include trout egg imitations, bait fish, leeches, insect larva and adult trout bugs. The learners will practice casting, reading the stream, making a near-natural presentation and, how to release trout unharmed. TU teaches the value of using barbless hooks as well as the practice of catch-and-release.
“It’s a great hands-on learning experience for the students,” noted TU class instructor Joe Bilotta. “And it’s one more opportunity for Trout Unlimited to instill our values in our next generation of coldwater conservationists.” TU wants to introduce young learners to fly fishing as an outdoor activity they can enjoy with friends or by themselves.
Fly fishing is a great way to enjoy the outdoors and take a break from studying, work, competitive sports and trying to keep up on social media. The more, young learners TU can recruit, the more ambassadors we’ll have to help protect our precious natural resources.
For more information about Trout Unlimited and Forbes Trail Chapter activities visit www.forbestrailtu.org.
