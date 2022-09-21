Each year, National Red Ribbon Week is held in October.
The National Federation of Parents for Drug Free Youth and the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) joined together in 1985 to implement the Red Ribbon Campaign to encourage our youth to take steps to prevent substance abuse and live a healthy lifestyle.
In working toward a drug-free community, the Ligonier Valley Middle School will sponsor the 30th annual 5K Race Sept. 30 to kick off the Red Ribbon celebration at school. All learners in grades six through eight are encouraged to participate in the race through town spreading the message of the benefits of living a healthy, drug-free lifestyle. Although many students run the 5K course, others choose to walk the route.
The race will begin at 10 a.m. at the middle school and move through the streets of Ligonier. Local police departments and fire companies, along with the middle school staff and parents, will support the learners by helping to provide traffic control and encouragement along the way.
The day will also involve presentations about healthy lifestyles and an awards ceremony to recognize participants. Josh Horner will join learners in the afternoon for his StayInIt presentation to motivate learners to stay present, build a healthy life, and overcome adversity.
Organizers would like to send a special thank you to Laurel Medical Solutions for their generous donation of $1,500 this year, which covers a majority of the cost for T-shirts for all LVMS learners and staff for the 5K. Thank you to the community for continued support.
