Ligonier Valley Middle School teacher Clint Mullen knows the importance of staying healthy and healthy competition. As an athlete and coach himself, Mullen works to be a role model to learners on making good, healthy choices.
This is probably one reason why Mullen was willing to serve as a coordinator for the annual 5K at Ligonier Valley Middle School, held Friday, Sept. 30. The event marked its 30th year at LVMS. 96% of learners participated in the event this year.
“I was told this was started by Susan Welty and Randy Breitsman,” Mullen said. “Tammie Saxton took over after them and now I am the coordinator. We have always held the event during Red Ribbon Week, but moved the date this year in anticipation of better weather.”
Usually held the Friday before Fort Days in Ligonier in October, this year’s event on the last Friday of September seemed fitting.
Principal Paulina Burns and Assistant Principal Maria Baumann could be heard, along with teachers and supporters, providing words of encouragement before, during, and after the race. The high school’s cross-country team helped stretch the learners out and prepare them before the race.
Eighth-grader Tyler Queer was first across the finish line confidently after 19 minutes and 54 seconds, followed shortly after by his friends and classmates Noah Knupp and Will Morbitzer. Leah McCall was the first girl to cross the finish line, finishing a short time after Morbitzer.
“It was tough,” said Queer, who had a smile after crossing the finish line early on. An athlete at the school who also recently participated in the Tough Mudder 15K, Queer had been training for the event after finishing fourth last year.
“I came close last year and had a goal this year,” Queer said. “This was my best running time, too. This was fun and definitely a challenge for us.”
Also an active athlete and learner, McCall, also an eighth-grader, said she is thinking about doing cross-country and track next year. She currently participates in swimming, diving, gymnastics and marching band.
“This is a really good idea to do,” McCall said. “I think they should start to do this at the high school. Running helps to clear your head and it is a lot of fun.”
Mullen said he’s assisted in the organization of the popular event by the entire LVSD community.
“It is truly a LVSD community event,” he said. “It would not be possible without the community support. Ligonier town council has to approve the event, we hire a timing company, the local fire companies help with traffic at the busy intersections, the Ligonier Valley police assist with traffic and serves as the lead car for our runners, and family members gather to provide snacks and encouragement at the finish line.”
Mullen said the ambulance service and EMTs followed behind in case of emergencies while teachers and volunteer parents monitored the race route and helped with traffic through 50 positions throughout the course. Every learner at the middle school received a t-shirt this year and last year thanks to the generosity of Laurel Medical Solutions, who donated the shirts.
After the 5K, which some learners walked and some ran, a special guest speaker, Josh Horner, presented his “StayInIt” motivational story, and an awards ceremony was held at the end of the day.
“The kids see it as a great way to show off their running ability,” Mullen reflected. “If they are not into running, they like to get outside and get some exercise while socializing with their friends in a positive manner.”
Before the event, Mullen anticipated it would go well. He was proud of all of the efforts coming together to make the 30th year a great success. After the event, his smile and exuberance of pride for his learners as they crossed the finish line showed that the 5K was definitely a hit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.