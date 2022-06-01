Ligonier Valley Middle School gathered in the gymnasium Wednesday, May 25, to celebrate some end-of-school-year awards. The presentation was put together by Principal Paulina Burns, Assistant Principal Brian Higginbotham, guidance counselor Denny Henderson, and school secretary Karen Harding.
During the ceremony, the following students received awards:
Bill Fry Memorial Award (football): Connor Faas; David L Bowman Awards (basketball): Jacob Petalino and Abigail Springer; Ram Pride Award: Maggie Peters; American Legion Merit Award: Tyler Jones and Emma Betz; American Legion Auxiliary Essay Award: Lindsey Gaskey and Holly Wood; Patriot’s Pen Essay Award: Anna Stauffer, Jacob Robertson, Tyler Queer; Marine Corps League Rolling Rock Detachment #738 – Semper Fidelis Award: Samera Johnson; Presidential Awards: Dylan Angeline, Emma Betz, Cody Fusco, Lindsey Gaskey, Cole Henry, Samera Johnson, Levi Moser, Jacob Petalino, Maggie Peters, Zemi Robertson, Boden Schreyer, Zachary Smykal, Adelynn Witcoski; Principal Awards: Carter Gunn, Skyler Wood, Tristan Doty, Neveah Cavallo, Destiny Lytton, Autumn Kinzler, Joey Botti, McKenzie Knupp, Nolan Huba, Jacob Pernelli, Curry Nye, Talon Hunter, Emma Betz; Ms. Kuhns 8th grade awards: Doug Keenan, Joey Moore, Jacob Silk, Brennan Penrose, Robert Heimerle, Zemi Robertson, Lindsey Gaskey, Maggie Peters, Dylan Angeline, Cody Fusco, Samera Johnson, Emma Betz, Robert Heimerle; Rams Reporter newspaper awards: Emmy DiRinaldo, Avery Horner.
“One of my favorite quotes by Maya Angelou is – “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel,” said Burns. “You all don’t realize how the things you say, even checking in on our teachers is just as important as our teachers checking in on you. You’ve made a difference and you make us feel happy and proud every day.”
Mr. Carl Penrod from the American Legion and Ms. MaryAnn Hegan from the American Legion Auxiliary along with Ms. Brittany Kozar, Mrs. Kelly Ankney and Mrs. Kristen Kuhns presented awards. Students and staff appreciated the ceremony as they anticipate the final days of school. The administration, faculty, and staff appreciate the efforts of all learners this school year.
