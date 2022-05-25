Learners in John Gregorich’s anatomy and physiology classes at Ligonier Valley High School recently had the opportunity to get up-close and personal in the anatomy lab through an experience their instructor made possible with the cooperation of St. Vincent College and Seton Hill University.
Ligonier Valley learners visited cadaver labs at St. Vincent College on April 27, and at Seton Hill University on May 9. Gregorich’s connections to both post-secondary schools were instrumental in providing the unique opportunity.
“We were personally invited to spend a day exploring the anatomy lab at SVC with Krista Jobe, the anatomy lab manager,” explained Gregorich. “She put together a program for us that included exploring a dissected cadaver, working with the Anomatage Table, tours of the various anatomy labs, and we were able to sit in on a Neuroscience lecture. This was the first year for this visit.”
As an alumnus of St. Vincent, classes of 1996 and 2011, Gregorich enrolled in the Human Dissection Experience course at the college in 2019. He felt this course would allow him to enhance his content knowledge and benefit his students. The course was taught by two local surgeons, and the college was also conducting surgery demonstration lectures in the evening throughout the 2018-19 school year. Gregorich was able to invite his anatomy students to view the demonstrations.
“During that time, Krista and I talked about bringing students over for an experience, but then COVID-19 happened, and the plans were put on-hold,” said Gregorich. “But, after discussions over this academic year, we were able to make plans to put together what I feel was a very worthwhile trip for our learners.”
Anatomy II learners visited St. Vincent College, while Anatomy I and II learners visited Seton Hill.
“About five years ago, Dr. Bobbie Leeper, an anatomy professor at Seton Hill University, reached out to me to see if I would be interested in bringing my students to Seton Hill to tour the cadaver lab,” Gregorich explained. “I, of course, said yes. She put together a great program that included a short presentation on how donations of bodies work, the dignity and respect instilled in the physical assistant graduated students who participate in the full-year dissection, and tours of the cadavers led by the physician assistant students. We participated for several years until COVID. This year, we were able to resume the tours. Dr. Leeper was able to coordinate additional lab experiences this year. We had a rotation in the history and exam lab and with the newly created physical therapy department.”
Gregorich said both experiences showed the application of what is taking place in his classroom at LVHS, and offered opportunities for lab experiences that can not be offered at the high school level. “How many high school students can say they held a human heart, or can describe what a tendon nerve feels like?” Gregorich noted. “This is something that they may never forget.”
LVHS senior MJ Knupp said the experience was definitely worthwhile. “Just seeing the cadaver was worthwhile,” he noted. “It is so different seeing it in real life compared to a textbook. St. Vincent was nothing but generous, allowing us to sit in a real-time college class. This allowed us to prepare for what we will face next year in college. We also got to tour the campus, which was very beneficial to see what awesome things St. Vincent has to offer. This experience was nothing but rewarding and I’m so glad Mr. Gregorich was able to schedule it!”
Knupp said having Gregorich as a teacher has been extremely rewarding. “He worked tirelessly throughout the summer to prepare an Anatomy II course, so juniors that take Anatomy I can advance their knowledge in the subject,” he explained. “His rigorous, yet encouraging, teaching style provides for an atmosphere similar to that of college. He has developed a curriculum that allows us to learn every system within the body, which is uncommon in many high schools!”
Explaining that Gregorich’s course prepares learners for college by having a mink dissection lab practical at the end of the year, Knupp said his teacher is very knowledgeable and always willing to help in other areas.
Gregorich is a 1992 graduate of Ligonier Valley High School. He went on to earn his Bachelor of Science degree in biology (1996) and master in curriculum and instruction (2011) from St. Vincent College. He is certified in Biology 7-12 and Chemistry 7-12, and has been with the Ligonier Valley School District since 2004, serving for six years at the middle school before joining the high school faculty in 2010. Since he started, he’s taught Chemistry I and II, Science 7, Science 8, Biology/Chemistry for ninth graders, Anatomy and Physiology I, and this year’s new course, Anatomy and Physiology II.
