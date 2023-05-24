The Ligonier Valley High School presented 19 students with awards and scholarships at an awards ceremony held on May 11. Representatives from community organizations and school district administration were on hand to present the awards to the students.
The award winners include:
- Sandra L. Neiderhiser/LVBPW Memorial Scholarships: Kiersten Auman and Megan Glista
- Ligonier Valley BPW Scholarships: Abigail Mack and Madeline Manges
- Ligonier Valley Endowment Scholarship: Kiersten Auman
- Marvin and Mary L. Gantz Scholarship: Tylan Wilkins
- R.K. Mellon Family Scholarships of the Ligonier Valley Endowment: Madeline Manges and Megan Glista
- Donchez Family Scholarship of the Ligonier Valley Endowment: Abigail Mack
- Terry R. Marolt Memorial Scholarships: Ryleigh Kelley and Abigail Mack
- Thoburn Foundation Scholarships: Megan Glista, Madeline Manges and Abigail Mack
- Corinne Bollinger Memorial Scholarship: Emma Burns
- Ligonier Valley Education Association Scholarship: Abigail Mack
- Krichbaum-Bossart Endowment Scholarships: Abigail Mack and Madeline Manges
- Gloria (Madorma) Quigley Memorial Scholarship: Megan Glista
- Rotary Club Scholarships: Abigail Mack, Madeline Manges and Tylan Wilkins
- Miss Ligonier Scholarships: Megan Glista, Ruby Wallace and Olyvia Hartman
- Patricia A. Urban Memorial Scholarship Fund: Ryleigh Kelley
- Staff Sgt. Alvin P. Carey Memorial Scholarship: Madeline Manges and Emma Burns
- The Tika Hetrick, Cory Roadman, and Tucker Memorial Scholarship: Abigail Mack
- LHTC Broadband Scholarship: Mary Jablonski
- Lt. Eric Eslary Memorial Scholarship: Tylan Wilkins
- Ralph F. Kurtz Scholarship: Emma Burns
- New Florence VFW/Junior ROTC Award: Audrey Fruehauf
- Keith W. Boring, Sr. Firefighter/EMT Award: Joseph Barbarich
- St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church Education Scholarship: Abigail Mack
- American Legion Byers-Tosh Post 267 Scholarships: Peyton Halferty, Madeline Manges and Colin Michaels
- Sons of the American Legion Squadron 267 Scholarship: Colin Michaels
- Bethlen Communities Scholarship: Peyton Halferty
- Nicholas Enos Memorial Scholarships: Emmie Horner and Broderick Schreyer
- Brandon Boyd Memorial Scholarship: Tylan Wilkins
- Ligonier Valley Football Boosters Brandon Boyd Memorial Scholarship: Tylan Wilkins
- Ligonier Valley Football Boosters Jim Szuch Memorial Scholarship: Broderick Schreyer
- Al Ludwig Memorial Fund Scholarship: Broderick Schreyer
- Coaches “MVP” Award: Haden Sierocky
- Dr. Harold J. Kinney Memorial Award: Colin Smith
- Katie Marker Award: Ruby Wallace
- Mooney Keslar Memorial Award: Nick Lonas
- Podlucky Memorial Award: Ruby Wallace
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.