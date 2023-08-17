The first day of school for Ligonier Valley High School is Monday, Aug. 28. Lunch will cost $2.70 and break will cost $1.50.
“The Quarterly” Ligonier Valley High School newsletter will be available online on the school’s website www.lvsd.k12.pa.us.
The 2023-24 homeroom assignments are as follows:
Specialty Homerooms
208 National Honor Society – Mrs. Simpson
302 Band – Mrs. Trickett
102 Life Skills – Mrs. Payne
104 Life Skills – Mrs. Sampeer
Library AM EWCTC Learners – Mr. Stefan & Mrs. Hostetler
Grade 12
306 Mr. Beitel: Adams – Dowden
310 Mrs. Brown: Emert – Mason
312 Mr. Blasko: McCall – Rose
314 Col. Johnson: Salancy – Will
Grade 11
204 Mr. Burd: Barkley – Cuppy
214 Mrs. Ridilla: Dascani – Gunter
206 Mr. Duska: Hamley – Luther
207 Mr. Raymond: Mack – Oberly
213 Mr. Hipps: Pacienza – Sosko
211 Mrs. McNulty: Sparks – Zeglin
Grade 10
112 Mrs. Tatsch: Angeline – Gaskey
111 Ms. Baker: Hall – Lyles
110 Mr. Wilson: Machak – Ross
113 Dr. Krack: Schreyer – Zinkham
Grade 9
103 Mrs. Carolan: Adams – Donaldson
105 Mrs. Fry: Doty – Ivory
106 Mrs. Ambrose-Stahl: Johnson – Millberg
107 Mrs. Gilmore: Miller – Robinson
109 Mrs. Ball-Pringle: Shaffer – Zeglin
OTHERS
Learning Support – Mr. Koscis
News Broadcast – Mr. Gregorich
Coverage – Mr. Boast, Mrs. Dorian, Mr. Turcheck, MSgt. Oates, Mr. Rensko, Mr. Hickey, Mrs. Toffle and Miss Weiers.
