The Ligonier Valley High School Class of 2022 includes:
Kaelyn Iva Adams, Spencer James Adams, Tyler James Anderson, Katherine Elizabeth Andrews, Lucy Lee Anthony, Ethan Vincenzo Arnone, Franchesca Danyell Barkley, Kaleb Matthew Bates,
Rylan Mathew Tanner Beck, Nicholas James Beitel, Shelby Grace Bell, Ryan Michael Blystone, Kamden Chase Boyle, Finneaus Rowan Bradley-Slagle, Cortland Martin Brant, Lauren Elizabeth Brant, Timothy Edward Brendlinger,
James Carl Brown, Mackenzie Elizabeth Bungard, Paige Morgan Caldwell, Shane Edward Callis II, Jenna Catherine Case, Drew Anthony Christopher, Jake Michael Colson, Ty Benjamin Cornish, Mia Junie Corridoni, Isaac Philip Cotchen,
Sarah Katherine Coursin, Hunter Blair Crowe, Autumn Rose Dennehy, Kendall Layne Domurot, Jonathan Allen Donaldson, Grant Robert Dowden, Khorter Alan Drury, Colton Robert Elliott,
Hailey Marie Eury, Kaden Edward Faas, Cameron Tyler Fanning, Sierra Anne Finfrock, Colten Daniel Foust, Logan Seth Foust, Kaitlyn Grace Gaskey, George Owens Golden, Madison Leigh Griffin, Jude Thomas Gryzwinski Jr., Ryan Douglas Harbert,
Jacob Douglas Hay, Paige Madelyn Hickman, Miles Christopher Higgins, Evan Rylee Holbrook, Jaicob Gavin Hollick, Eliza Lynn Huston, Olivia Lee Johnston, Claira Mae Jordan, Connor Stephen Kelly, Tucker Alexander Klotz, Michael Joseph Knupp,
Joseph Rohlen Kondisko III, Madeline Mae Kowalsky, Maggie Marie Kromel, Alaina June Kuhn, Carson David Lentz, Mekhala Rayn Liberoni, Conner Lee Joseph Little, Matthew James Marinchak, Megan Elizabeth Markowsky, Kassandra Joy Matson,
Katelyn Anna Matson, Killian Patrick McWhorter, Kylie Marie Mears, Taylor Marie Meier, Makenna Kathleen Miller, Todd Marshall Millhouse, Lucas McChesney Mills, Richard Parkes Morford II, Kara Lynn Muir,
Angel Lea Mundorf, Samuel Leonard Mundorff, Keirnan Mark David Nedimyer, Lexington Dayne Ortego, Sara Anne Package, Abigail Josephine Painter, Alexis Lyne Piper, Caylee Rachelle Piper, Isaac William Piper, Benjamin William Plowman,
Ava Karina Puschnigg, Hannah Charlize Queer, Donovan Timothy Reim, Dylan Lawrence Rhoades, Nicholas John Roddy, Alexander Morgan Rose, Thomas Frazier Saloom, Christopher Joseph Saversky, Logan Wayne Shaftic, Sarah Catherine Sheeder,
Ellana Rose Sheedy, Marian Cordelia Siemering, Björn Skyler Sigurdsson, Logan Joseph Smith, Madeline Janell Smith, Elysia Taylor Steele, Haley Rose Stormer, Giano Ray Thomas, Connor Scott Tunstall, Aiden Thomas Tuschong,
Anna Catherine Tutino, Maverick Anthony Vaniel, Joseph Anthony Verna, Margaret Faye Woodward Stewart and Ryan Christopher Zimmerman.
