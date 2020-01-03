Ligonier Valley High School (LVHS) recently announced its Learners of the Month for November.
Learners who received this honor include: Junior Sydney Sowers, Academic; senior Rialy Hood, Vocational; senior Gabriel Gonda, Citizenship; senior McKenna Rummel, Rotary Club; senior Harrington Luther, the Arts; senior Jenna Moore, BPW, and senior Hannah Turcheck, Athletic.
Following are profiles of each of the learners honored with awards:
Sydney Sowers
Daughter of Mike and Lisa Sowers of New Florence.
School activities: Interact Club and TEAMS Engineering.
Other activities: Competitive dance and student teaching.
Future plans: Attend college to become either a pharmacist or pediatrician.
Rialy Hood
Daughter of Joe Hood of Bolivar.
School activities: National Technical Honor Society and HOT Club at Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center (EWCTC).
Previous awards: Student of the Month 2018.
Future plans: Become a Registered Nurse.
Gabriel Gonda
Son of Neil and Samantha Gonda of Ligonier.
School activities: Class vice president, Spanish National Honor Society vice president, member of the National Honor Society, Kitty Hawk Society, football, track and field, U.S. Air Force Junior ROTC and Theatre Guild.
Other activities: PrimeTime, CHIL and work at Fat Daddy’s.
Future plans: NROTC at Penn State University or attend the U.S. Air Force Academy.
McKenna Rummel
Daughter of Richard and Candace Rummel of Ligonier.
School activities: National Honor Society, Student Council, Class Committee, One Road Club, track and field, volleyball, swimming and cross-country.
Other activities: Life Students at Word of Life Church, volunteer at local nursing homes and rehabilitation centers.
Previous awards: All Conference Award girls’ track and field, Miss Ligonier 2nd Runner-Up, Rookie of the Year Award in swimming, Coaches Award in track and field and cross-country.
Future plans: Attend Seton Hill University to become a Physician Assistant, specializing in dermatology, with Women In Science Scholarship.
Harrington Luther
Son of Rob and Laurie Luther of Ligonier.
School activities: Band, marching band, chorus, acapella group, County Choir, Percussion Ensemble, Jazz Band and U.S. Air Force Junior ROTC Marksmanship.
Other activities: PrimeTime and Valley Youth Network.
Previous awards: National Choir Award.
Future plans: Become a singer.
Jenna Moore
Daughter of Tom and Sandy Moore of Seward.
School activities: National Honor Society, FBLA National Honor Society, volleyball, track and field, vice president of Interact Club, treasurer of FBLA, treasurer of Student Council and treasurer Friends of Rachel Club.
Other activities: Food2Go4Kids Backpack Program.
Previous awards: 2018 Coaches Award in track and field.
Future plans: Attend Duquesne University and study pharmacy.
Hannah Turcheck
Daughter of Patrick and Cindy Turcheck of Ligonier.
School activities: Cheerleader.
Other activities: Lifeguard.
Previous awards: Most Improved Cheerleader and cheerleader captain.
Future plans: Attend a five-year Physician Assistant program.
