Ligonier Valley High School (LVHS) recently announced its Learners of the Month for December.
Learners who received this honor include: Junior Jennifer Hiles, Academic; senior Alicia Hall, Vocational; junior Lucas Walker, Citizenship; senior Kathryn Lawson, Rotary Club; senior Tarann Rethi, the Arts, and senior Erika Moore, BPW.
Following are profiles of each of the learners honored with awards:
Jennifer Hiles
Daughter of Calvin and Mary Hiles of Ligonier.
School activities: Student Council, class vice president, Team Rams communications director, Interact Club treasurer, varsity soccer and varsity swimming.
Previous awards: Miss Ligonier 2019, Women in Science Scholarship for chemistry, two-year swimming letterman, soccer letterman, two-year District 6 swimming championship qualifier.
Future plans: Attend Johns Hopkins University for undergraduate med school and then become a pediatric surgeon.
Alicia Hall
Daughter of John and Amy Hall of Ligonier.
School activities: Theatre Guild and college classes at Westmoreland County Community College (WCCC), National Technical Honor Society.
Other activities: Volunteer at school and love volunteering at nursing homes, work as a CNA at Bethlen Home, study nursing books in free time, and play softball for fun.
Previous awards: National Technical Honor Society at Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center (EWCTC) for three years, became a CNA in junior year, got accepted to Mount Aloysius to pursue BSN, received Distinguished Honors.
Future plans: Become a cardiovascular surgeon.
Lucas Walker
Son of Greg Walker and Beth Neiderhiser of Ligonier.
School activities: Spanish National Honor Society, Future Business Leaders of America, Air Force Junior ROTC and swimming.
Previous awards: First place — American Legion Oratorical, and first place — Future Business Leaders of America Emerging Business Issues.
Future plans: Apply for a service academy and go on to medical school.
Kathryn Lawson
Daughter of Heath and Susan Fisher of Ligonier.
School activities: National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, One Road Club, Game Changers Sports Ministry, soccer, basketball and track and field.
Other activities: Volunteer at STAT Ligonier Therapy Center.
Future plans: Attend college for clinical child psychology.
Tarann Rethi
Daughter of Roni Rethi of New Florence.
School activities: National Honor Society, German National Honor Society, Marching Band, Concert Band, Jazz Band, chorus, acapella group, Theatre Guild, Quiz Team, Westmoreland County Music Educators’ Association Honors Band for three years and Westmoreland County Music Educators’ Association Honors Choir for two years.
Future plans: Attend Seton Hill University for music therapy.
Erika Moore
Daughter of Tom and Sandy Moore of Seward.
School activities: National Honor Society, Business National Honor Society, Student Council secretary, intern with the Food2Go4Kids Backpack Program, volleyball captain, senior class treasurer and Future Business Leaders of America secretary.
Previous awards: 2018 — first place in Advertising at FBLA Regional Conference, 2019 — first place in Management Decision Making at FBLA Regional Conference, two-year varsity volleyball letterman, one-year varsity basketball letterman, and two-year track and field letterman.
Future plans: To attend Indiana University of Pennsylvania and obtain a bachelor’s degree in marketing.
