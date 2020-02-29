Ligonier Valley High School recently released its second-quarter honor roll for the 2019-2020 school year.
Following is a list of students who were recognized:
GRADE 9 Distinguished Honors
Kiersten Auman, Cynthia Barr, Haley Boyd, Cole Dunn, Megan Glista, Shelby Grimsley, Joshua Harbert, Emmie Horner, Noah Lawson, Nicholas Lonas, Abigail Mack, Madeline Manges, Lauren Markle and Ruby Wallace.
High Honors
Ava Adams, Aidan Brisendine, Trinity Croyle, Kia Deemer, Peyton Halferty, Kendall Hegan, Ryleigh Kelley, Zoe Lyles, Andrew McConnaughey, Gavin McMullen, Colin Michaels, Shanna Miller, Breanna Piper and Connor Sowers.
Honors
Faith Barkley, Emma Burns, Johnathan Cramer, Renee Fletcher, Jesse Glenn, Olyvia Hartman,
Mary Jablonski, Bruce Krieger, Landen Laskoski, Madeline Leighty, Kayla Meketa, Elora Miller, Riley Nichols, Logan Palmer, Tyler Pernelli,
Ava Peterman, Dylan Plummer, Broderick Schreyer, Allyson Selfridge, Emily Shively, Cole Smith, Colin Smith and Vincent Steffey.
GRADE 10 Distinguished Honors
Franchesca Barkley, Jenna Case, Sarah Coursin, Madison Griffin, Tucker Klotz, Kylie Mears, Richard Parkes Morford, Sara Package, Thomas Saloom and Maverick Vaniel.
High Honors
George Golden, Michael Knupp, Todd Millhouse and Ava Puschnigg.
Honors
Kaelyn Adams, Lucy Anthony, Lauren Brant, James Brown, Megan Button, Isaac Cotchen, Jonathan Donaldson, Grant Dowden, Colton Elliott, Colton Foust, Kaitlyn Gaskey, Ryan Harbert, Paige Hickman, Jaicob Hollick, Olivia Johnston, Connor Kelly, Carson Lentz, Matthew Marinchak,
Hailey Miller, Makenna Miller, Lucas Mills, Kara Muir, Hunter Olszewski, Lexington Ortego, Abigail Painter, Alexis Piper, Sarah Sheeder, Logan Smith, Madeline Smith and Haley Stormer.
GRADE 11 Distinguished Honors
Jennifer Hiles, Tatum Hoffman, Kennedy Kokoski, Ella McCaffrey, Lindsay McClelland, Gracelyn Mohnkern, Isaac Neidbalson, Haylee Oates, Jonathan Rankin, Magdelena Rundle, Annabella Schueltz, Mason Seftas, Eva Shearer, Sydney Sowers, Bailey Valentine and Matyson Will.
High Honors
Jared Andrews, Nathanial Hobaugh, Kailey Johnston, Bryton Mack, Anna McCall, Paden McIntosh, Alivia Menzie, Tristan Miller, Audrianne Speidel, Ivan Wieczorek and Morgan Wing.
Honors
Brendan Baird, MacKenzie Baird, Jacob Bleehash, Elizabeth Dickson, Adam Droske, Colin Eslary, Logan Glotfelty, Mason Grimm, Marissa Harkleroad, Gavin Hartman, Todd Hilsman, Jordan Hofecker, Ryan Jones, Desiree Linebarger, Isabella Lodovico, Cameron Nesmith,
Tristin Peltz-Palko, Wade Peters, Gabriella Piper, Travis Rankin, Matthew Rummel, Olivia Shafron, Morgan Shetler, Wesley Smykal, Jennafer Street and Isabella Vargulish.
GRADE 12 Distinguished Honors
Olivia Anto, John Beard III, Damiana Bradley-Slagle, Myrna Breegle, Rebecca Caldwell, Gunnar Elliott, Jane Garver, Alisa Gross, Mary Laughlin, Kathryn Lawson, Mackenzee Lear, Michaela Lenhart, Hannah Long, Harrington Luther, Ezekiel Mariotti, Grace Maust, Erika Moore, Jenna Moore, Mia Morgan, Madison Pierce, Brooke Roadman, McKenna Rummel, Samuel Sheeder and Amanda Wynn.
High Honors
Megan Betz, Maria Carney, Sadie Cramer, Thomas Cage Dowden, Alexander Fritz, Jacob Fry, Gabriel Gonda, Molleigh Henderson, Cameron Mears, Kyrie Miller, Mackenzie Murtland, Lucas Nepa, Alexander Painter, Michael Petrof and Izabella Wentzell.
Honors
Madison Beatty, Ethan Boring, MaLeah Bouch, Kaylee Colt, Sharon Hafer, Ashly Hofecker, Abigail Horner, Tyler Hritz, Brooke Hughes, Christian Jablonski, Emma Jackman, Ayden Kelley, Sarah Kim, Courtney McKlveen, Merril Neiderhiser, Angelene Piper, Tarann Rethi, Sarah Ross, James Sarver, John Silk, Kyle Silk, Lexie Smith, Wylie Spiker, Austin Steffey and Hunter Telford.
