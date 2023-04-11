Last year, with a $475 grant from the Ligonier Valley Education Trust, the Weeders and Seeders gardening club purchased tomato cages and deer fencing to plant and monitor tomatoes for their plant breeding and seed saving project. Partnering with the Penn State Extension Master Gardener Grow-Save-Repeat program, the club conducted taste tests and education for seasoned gardeners and the general public. After a taste testing, the club harvested seeds from the popular summer fruit to share this year with Penn State and other interested gardeners.

“We are so grateful, and we’ll be able to use the cages again this year,” said Wilma Light of the Weeders and Seeders.

