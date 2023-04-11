Last year, with a $475 grant from the Ligonier Valley Education Trust, the Weeders and Seeders gardening club purchased tomato cages and deer fencing to plant and monitor tomatoes for their plant breeding and seed saving project. Partnering with the Penn State Extension Master Gardener Grow-Save-Repeat program, the club conducted taste tests and education for seasoned gardeners and the general public. After a taste testing, the club harvested seeds from the popular summer fruit to share this year with Penn State and other interested gardeners.
“We are so grateful, and we’ll be able to use the cages again this year,” said Wilma Light of the Weeders and Seeders.
The Ligonier Valley Education Trust awarded grants to five groups last year including to support educational programming at Holy Trinity Parish and Ligonier Valley Learning Center for an outdoor program.
Each year, through generous donations and one fundraiser, the trust awards up to $500 individual grants for new initiatives or current programming to educational organizations located within the Ligonier Valley School District borders.
“In the application they explain the objective of their project, the ages (targeted), and how it relates to education,” said Patsy Kennedy, vice president of the trust.
Applications for the 2023-24 grants will be available on the Ligonier Valley Education Trust Facebook page after April 30.
Deadline to apply for an Educational Trust grant, which is managed by the Pittsburgh Foundation, is Aug. 31.
“If people have received a grant in the past, they will be receiving an email with an application,” says Peg McDonald, secretary for the trust.
On April 30, the trust is hosting a sold-out Tea and Treats event at Connections Café to support the next class of grant recipients.
“Our goal is to increase the amount of money we have available providing scholarships,” says McDonald. “We’re hoping to make it an annual and possibly semiannual event.”
The trust will hold a second back-to-school tea in August 2023. Details will be available on the trust’s Facebook page.
