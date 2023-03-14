The Ligonier Valley School District Board of Directors faced continued backlash from the community Monday night as it prepared to accept the resignation of a teacher accused of misconduct.
Ashlee Beilke, the mother of the child who filed the complaint about the teacher back in January, asked the board if Monday’s resignation was forced upon the teacher by the board.
“We’ve passed the trash to another school district, what a shame,” Beilke said.
The Bulletin is not naming the teacher because he has not been criminally charged. The board approved the resignation in a 6-1-1 vote with board member Josi Bennett voting against and Cindy Brown abstaining. Board member Kevin Mack was not present Monday.
Beilke and others have called on the district to be more open about its processes handling complaints and want to see teachers accused of misconduct put on administrative leave.
As the teacher leaves, her daughter’s complaint is still an open case with law enforcement.
The Ligonier Valley School District did not find any evidence that would fall under the Title IX investigation of sexual assault.
Beilke said the district’s handling of the incident was a failure for her daughter.
“(The district) didn’t do anything other than show my daughter to stand down and move on,” she said. “You let my daughter down, you let us parents down and the reputation of the Ligonier (Valley) School District down.”
Sherry Tobias Naugle, a LVSD graduate and parent of LVSD students, said after February’s meeting, a school board member “came up behind me and smacked me on the buttocks with their folder or whatever they were carrying.”
“I was in total shock, this was here, in this room,” Naugle said. “This behavior came not an hour after speaking about this sexual harassment case.
“This is not acceptable behavior by a teacher or school board member.”
Naugle did not name the school board member but did call for them to step down.
Board President Jack McDowell told the Bulletin after the meeting that this was the first the board’s heard about the incident.
“I have no idea who it is or what it is,” McDowell said.
Superintendent Tim Kantor also said after the meeting it was the first time the district heard of the allegations. He said he would have to check with the board’s solicitor, Dennis Rafferty, to see what, if any, action the board must next take. Before leaving, Naugle told the Bulletin she was told to contact the district in the morning to file her complaint.
Scott Boyd, who spoke at last month’s meeting, once again asked the district if it could provide copies on what policies it was following while investigating the January incident.
During the February meeting, Rafferty explained to those in attendance he had instructed the board to not comment on the ongoing investigation. After visitor comments Monday, no other information was expressed by Rafferty or any of the board members.
“That’s not OK for our community,” Boyd said. “How are we supposed to solve these kinds of problems, work together to develop trust between us and you?
“It’s not supposed to be us and you, it’s supposed to be we. We’re a community here.”
Before Monday’s meeting adjourned, Boyd asked again if the district could provide the policies it followed and discuss whether the district deviated from those policies during its investigation.
Rafferty first pointed to the Bulletin reporter and said, “Talk to him.”
After a brief pause, Director of Education Ed Moran told the man to reach out to him and he would get the policies he’s requesting.
As for comment on how the district handled the investigation, Rafferty said he could not discuss it.
“We’re unable to give you the information that you’re looking for based on our requirements, but you’re missing a lot of information on this matter,” Rafferty said.
Brown told the Bulletin after Monday’s meeting she abstained from the resignation vote due to a lack of information.
“I just could not make a judgment call based on the lack of information right now,” Brown said.
Bennett told the Bulletin in a phone call Monday night she did not feel comfortable voting for the resignation and would have rather voted for the teacher’s termination.
Calls for a more transparent board have gone on over the past month as the district investigated the allegations of teacher misconduct.
The Bulletin, along with the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press’ Local Legal Initiative, sent a letter to the district back on Feb. 7 asking the board to stop its practice of discussing matters out of view of the public and not through email or during executive sessions. The district issued a response stating it believes the conduct over email does not constitute a quorum and is within the scope of the law.
The Bulletin has also objected twice in the past year to the board’s characterization of its executive sessions, including the lack of specificity of what matters are being discussed.
After the board contended it only had to provide the exemptions granted under state code and no further information, the Bulletin and Reporters Committee sent another letter March 6 asking the board to remedy the issue and follow the example of the neighboring Derry Area School District.
Previously, DASD had lacked any specificity in its executive session announcements, but when the Bulletin asked for more information in line with language and spirit of Pennsylvania’s Sunshine Act, it complied, now offering a full breakdown of the topics discussed.
Monday’s meeting brought two changes by the school district.
First, Rafferty provided more detail on some of the topics the board reviewed during the executive session which was held from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. These included the three contracts for Act 93 employees, executive administrative assistants and the salary and benefits for maintenance/part-time supervisor agreement.
The board also discussed matters related to employment which could affect the rights of an employee and personnel and investigations which could result in identifiable complaints. It also reviewed and discussed conduct investigations the district could not disclose due to confidentiality, Rafferty said.
The Commonwealth Court determined in 1993 that the Act requires government bodies to announce their executive sessions with specificity because “the General Assembly intended that the public be able to determine from the reason given whether they are being properly excluded from the session.”
The court ruled that agencies must be able to point to a “real, discrete matter that is best addressed in private,” so the public can determine the reason for the closed meeting is justified.
The second change came to the approval of meeting minutes. March’s agenda was the first time the school board approved committee of the whole meeting minutes. Previously, the board only approved minutes for the regular meeting.
School districts and all public agencies in Pennsylvania are required to record and post minutes of public meetings for review by the public.
The school district posts the meeting minutes of the board of directors meetings on its website.
The Bulletin filed a Right-To-Know Law request last month for meeting minutes of each board committee. The district denied that request Jan. 12 because no records exist.
“The Ligonier Valley School District meets as a committee of the whole on the night of the regular school board meeting,” wrote Kantor in the denial letter.
Kantor is also the school district’s Right-To-Know officer.
The Bulletin submitted another Right-To-Know Law request March 8 asking for meeting minutes of the committee of the whole meetings since the beginning of 2022. So far, the district has not responded to that request but it has two more days to do so under state law.
When asked about the addition of the committee of the whole meeting minutes, McDowell said the board is trying to prevent mistakes.
“I think Mr. Rafferty is trying to make sure we’re doing what we’re supposed to be doing and not what we thought we were doing,” McDowell said. “I don’t think that’s an admission of a mistake, I just think we are trying to prevent mistakes.”
This story was updated with comments from board members Cindy Brown and Josi Bennett on the teacher's resignation vote.
