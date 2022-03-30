A long-standing tradition between Ligonier Valley High School (LVHS) and Greater Latrobe Senior High School (GLSHS) is set to take place again this year, but this time, with a whole lot more at stake.
The traditional reverse basketball game will be the headlining event for the "Hoops for Hope" event scheduled for Friday, April 1, at GLSHS in the school's gymnasium. For the first time this year, this game between the two schools will be in efforts to raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
The event consists of both a basketball game, and a competitive cheerleading routine at halftime. The students playing in the game are students who are not currently on the basketball team, some of whom have never played basketball at all. Competing in the cheer routine at halftime, are boys at the schools, some with previous dance and cheerleading experience, and others with none at all.
Competing for GLSHS in the basketball game will be Sydney Kaylor, Alexis Noel, Edina Prue, Porsche Sartoris, Eva DeSanders, Qunlin Mulroy, Delaney Mulroy, Hope Cerney, Hannah Polosky, Emma Lipert, Merize Van Der, and Hannah Howard.
Their coaches are Paityn Bauer, Camille Dominick, and Ben Hamaty.
Latrobe's cheerleaders will be Spencer Mills, Ben Hamaty, Zach Maruco, Luke Hamaty, Tanner Pompella, Jack Straigis, Evan Jarvis, Isaac Wazo, Cameron Rohrer, Reid West, Josh Coffee, Nick Stump, Josh Fazekas and Louis Garbello.
On the court for LVHS will be Kaelyn Adams, Ella Sheedy, Taylor Meier, Shelby Bell, Paige Hickman, Sarah Sheeder, Anna Tutino, Janna Case, Mikayla Moore, and Clara Wallace.
Coaching them will be Jude Grzywinski, Abby Painter, and Connor Tunstall.
Joey Kondisko, Noah Lawson, Miles Higgins, Gavin McMullen, Colin Michaels, Nick Roddy and Bjorn Sigurdsson will be representing Ligonier in the cheer competition. They are being coached Ava Puschnigg and Tegan Peltz-Palko.
Ella Sheedy will not only be participating in the game but she is president of the LVHS Interact Club, which worked in conjunction with Latrobe's Interact Club to plan the event. Sheedy, a senior at LVHS, noted that she is excited to put on an event for such a great cause. However, Sheedy has found preparation for the event to be fun in a different way as well. "I am one of the girls who has previous basketball experience," Sheedy said, "so it has been really fun helping coach some of the girls that haven't played before."
Though the president of Latrobe's Interact club, Celina Chen, will not be competing this year, it is clear that she is still excited to see the event come back after having to take a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, especially knowing this time it is a chance to raise money for a great cause. "It's nice to pair up with other schools and bring the community back together...we would like to help as many people as possible," Chen noted.
The two schools are also partnering with Chick-fil-A at Greengate Center to help raise extra money for St. Jude's. On Friday, April 2, customers at Chick-fil-A can mention that they are from either GLSHS or LVHS and a portion of the proceeds will benefit St. Jude's.
Both schools are looking for this event to be not only a great way to raise money for charity, but also as a chance to rekindle the tradition of the event between the two schools after the COVID-19 pandemic put a hold on it.
The doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with the game set to start at 6 p.m. Light refreshments will be served and there will be a gift basket raffle and other prizes.
This year's sponsors for "Hoops for Hope" are LaRue Family Orthodontics, Tokyo Sushi and Hibachi, China Garden, Smithley Excavating LLC, and Highland Heating and Cooling.
