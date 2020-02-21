A new program in the works at Christ the Divine Teacher School will link language and science — pairing the classic and the modern, the written word and spoken word — to help students become ethically innovative thinkers.
The goal of the Learning Innovatively from Technology (LIFT) Center, funded by an $8,500 Innovation Grant from the diocese, is to enhance students’ learning experiences across all content areas with creative communication media tools, according to fifth-grade teacher Mary Ellen Forsyth-Bender.
“It was important to us that our plans reflected our classical education methodology — history, Christianity and art are core for essentials of educational growth — and would support our students’ learning beyond our school doors,” said Forsyth-Bender, who wrote the LIFT Center grant request with Chrissy Blycheck, first grade science teacher, and Leticia Fournier, Logic School science instructor.
“The center’s focus will encompass language, both written and spoken,” Forsyth-Bender said.
It will be equipped with Smart Boards, green screens, document cameras, 3D printers, robotics, vinyl lettering and more.
“The LIFT Center will allow pre-K to grade 8 students to complete interactive activities which identify with H-STREAM: historical relevance to our present and future worlds which revolve around science, technology, religious influences, engineering processes, art elements, and mathematical problem solving,” said J. Kevin Frye, principal.
CDT staff are clearing out a classroom, painting it, replacing flooring and installing outlets to accommodate equipment. “We are also forming a committee of community members, parents, faculty and students to offer input regarding design of the space, equipment, purchasing and lesson development, and to identify resources for present and future needs,” Forsyth-Bender said.
In the summer, faculty will receive training on how to best use the center, which will be unveiled to the school community in the fall.
Plans include daily news logs highlighting historical events and places, prepared by Logic School students in grades 6-8; “Parables for Today” via role-playing; art reviews; and brain teasers broadcast throughout the school.
“This center will not only enable students to grow in communication skills but emerge as ethically innovative thinkers who can more confidently interact with the daily challenges of their environment in and out of school,” Frye said.
Forsyth-Bender sees opportunities for the center to be a tool for evangelization.
“We are looking forward to extending our broadcasts into our surrounding community, bringing God’s word and message of love to all those who cross our paths,” she said.
