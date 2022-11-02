Ten teachers at Latrobe Elementary School recently received $500 grants from Sendell Subaru as part of their Subaru Loves Learning initiative. Representatives from Sendell spent the morning presenting the grants, meeting the teachers and learning about their projects. Their projects include:
Mrs. Tracy Shimko (fourth grade)
Create a culminating cross-curricular unit using the novel: “The Lemonade Wars” by Jacqueline Davies. The book is a conduit into entrepreneurship, mathematics, marketing and economics. These topics are taught and discussed in various subject areas within the fourth grade curriculum. They would love for their students to use the novel as a springboard into planning, starting and running a successful business. The students will have the opportunity to collaborate and build and implement a successful business and donate their profits to community organizations in need.
Miss Carly McPartland (first grade)
McPartland would like to provide play equipment to be distributed in all first-grade classrooms to foster a deeper sense of playfulness within the primary grades. By encouraging a spirit of playfulness in all students, teachers provide them the skills to be actively engaged, internally controlled, socially connected and most importantly, joyful. This will build a strong sense of resilience and a reminder that as children, their most important job is to embrace the magic of their youth and see positive possibilities even in the darkest moments.
Ms. Natalee Palmer (art teacher)
LES students will work on a large art display that utilizes the many glass windows, walls and display cases of the new LES art room. Students will work collaboratively as they create artwork and decorative pieces. The theme may be seasonal (“autumn” or “winter”) or focus on a particular artist’s style.
Mrs. Lindsay McConahy (music and chorus teacher), Miss Morgan Rockwell (music and band teacher)
Students will have the opportunity to perform mini musicals in grades K-3.
Mrs. Tracy Dowler (fifth-grade teacher)
Dowler would like to begin a monthly after-school Math Club. They will meet once a month to play math games focusing on problem solving and fact fluency.
Mrs. Diane Weatherton (gifted teacher)
Weatherton will offer more project based learning opportunities to all gifted and high achieving students. This includes more hands-on, interactive, non-traditional ways of learning. In addition, by adding to these centers, the students will have greater opportunity to explore topics for their self-selected, in-depth “Passion Projects.” When this group of students is presented with choice, they take ownership and pride in their products and these products are ultimately innovative, creative and original.
Mrs. Chasady Stork (learning support teacher)
Stork will begin a book club to share the love of reading and learning with her students. They will differentiate reading levels to meet the needs of our struggling readers and will select books that are educational, entertaining and promote kindness.
Miss Amanda Danser, Mr. Jake Hoone, Mrs. Jennie Merlin, Ms. Licia Previte (sixth-grade teachers)
The sixth-grade team will purchase indoor Math/ELA games for the students to play during indoor recess. This will give the students more opportunities to build/reinforce social skills rather than playing on Chromebooks. Sportsmanship and student relationships will be reinforced. This will also give them voice and choice in how to spend their recess time.
Mrs. Jill Getty, Mrs. Alexa Pinto (kindergarten teachers)
Getty and Pinto will implement their project-based learning plan to include the study of lifecycles of plants and animals.
