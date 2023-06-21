The fourth grade at Latrobe Elementary School read “The Lemonade War” by Jacqueline Davies, which was made possible through a grant received from the Subaru Loves Learning Program. As a culminating cross-curricular project, they had their very own lemonade war. They learned about entrepreneurship and various techniques for starting a successful business. Each homeroom designed and decorated their own stands, as well as prepared a special lemonade recipe. On May 25, all of the students of LES came to sample and vote on their favorite lemonade and stand. Votes were cast by those who donated 25 cents. Thanks to everyone’s generous contributions, the lemonade war raised $200 for the Rotary Club Weekend Food Program at LES. See more Education news on page A4.
LOCAL HEADLINES
- Strong offense powers Jethawks past Hempfield East
- Weather allows just 1 Old-Timers game to be played
- Despite struggles on field, Unity benefits from W.Va. tournament
- Jethawks compete in weekend tournament in West Virginia
- VFW uses offensive onslaught to dispatch Heat Siphon
- St. Joe’s runs away in 13-2 Teener League win
- GLSB adopts budget with 3-mill tax increase
- Residents ask LMA for maintenance notifications
- Latrobe Jethawks score 9-4 win over Blairsville
- Late-inning comeback gives Cooperstown 8-5 win
Most Popular
Articles
- Latrobe grad returns to airshow that inspired his dream
- Spirit to continue Myrtle Beach route until end of summer
- Shop 'n Save Westmoreland Airshow ready for takeoff
- Anke crowned Miss 4th of July 2023
- Downtown Latrobe to host inaugural Neighborhood Flea in the Streets
- Prom dress returned years later with heartwarming story
- Ligonier Twp. supervisors to determine scope, members for Ligonier Beach committee
- St. Emma Monastery annual sale filled with antiques
- After I-95 bridge collapse, Fetterman pushes for change
- Boring is an exciting addition for Derry Area
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.