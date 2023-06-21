The fourth grade at Latrobe Elementary School read “The Lemonade War” by Jacqueline Davies, which was made possible through a grant received from the Subaru Loves Learning Program. As a culminating cross-curricular project, they had their very own lemonade war. They learned about entrepreneurship and various techniques for starting a successful business. Each homeroom designed and decorated their own stands, as well as prepared a special lemonade recipe. On May 25, all of the students of LES came to sample and vote on their favorite lemonade and stand. Votes were cast by those who donated 25 cents. Thanks to everyone’s generous contributions, the lemonade war raised $200 for the Rotary Club Weekend Food Program at LES. See more Education news on page A4.

