Registration and screening for learners who will be entering kindergarten in the fall of 2023 will be held on Thursday, April 13, and Friday, April 14, 2023. This is for learners who will be attending Laurel Valley Elementary School. Registration and screening will be held from 8:30 to 10:45 a.m. and 12:30 to 2:45 p.m.
In accordance with school district policy, admission to kindergarten in the Ligonier Valley School District is for children who have reached the age of 5 years before the first day of the 2023-24 school year. It is necessary to bring the child to registration. A readiness inventory will be given to the children during registration. Pennsylvania state law requires that you provide a state birth certificate as proof of the child’s date of birth, complete immunization records, proof of residency and custody/guardianship paperwork (if applicable).
